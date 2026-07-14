Harris DA probes ICE shooting, says federal tactics are unlike local police

Harris County’s DA is probing the July 7 ICE shooting in Magnolia Park, saying federal tactics “in no way resemble” local policing.

The July 7 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Magnolia Park is under an independent Harris County District Attorney investigation. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said the actions of federal immigration agents “in no way resemble” what he expects from law enforcement agencies handling deadly-force cases in Harris County.

Salgado Araujo was 52, a longtime Houston resident originally from Mexico, and he was killed in Houston’s East End after federal authorities say he tried to evade arrest and rammed an ICE vehicle. Family members and witnesses have disputed that account.

Teare said his office does not have the same access it normally gets in officer-involved shootings and was not invited into the federal investigation. He said investigators are still trying to identify which ICE agents were present and who fired the fatal shot, a process he warned could take many months or even years. The agents were not wearing body cameras, leaving local prosecutors without one of the tools that usually shapes reviews of police shootings.

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The federal case is split between two investigations. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is leading one review, while the FBI is separately examining whether a federal officer was assaulted during the encounter. Teare said Harris County will treat the matter like a criminal investigation, but Mayor John Whitmire has said federal officials are controlling the scene, the vehicle, the witnesses and the investigation. Harris County Commissioners Court is now considering funding the local probe, including support pushed by Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

The shooting triggered immediate unrest in the East End. Hundreds marched through Magnolia Park on July 8, and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has called for transparency and protection for the three other men in the van, who were detained by ICE and taken to the Conroe facility. Community advocates have warned that the detained witnesses could face pressure to self-deport before they can give full accounts of what happened.