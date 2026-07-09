Harry Brook stars as England seal historic T20 series win over India

Harry Brook’s unbeaten 79 off 35 balls drove England past India in 13.5 overs, sealing a first bilateral T20I series win and a 3-0 lead.

Harry Brook turned a chase of 159 into a statement, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 35 balls as England beat India by nine wickets at the County Ground in Bristol to seal their first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India. Brook and Phil Salt, who finished not out on 59, put England across with 37 balls to spare and left the hosts 3-0 up in the five-match series with one match still to play.

England’s chase featured early pace, clean shot selection and no drift in tempo once the target came into view. Brook attacked from the outset, keeping England ahead of the asking rate while Salt provided the balance that has often defined England’s stronger white-ball sides, a partner ready to absorb pressure while Brook took control. Together they finished the chase in 13.5 overs.

India had first reached 158 for 7 in their 20 overs, but Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 80 was not enough to stop the collapse around him. England’s attack broke through early and kept India from building any lasting momentum, with Jofra Archer taking 2 for 20 and Josh Tongue 2 for 36. Once the top order fell away, Iyer was left to carry the innings almost alone, and India’s total never looked enough on a good Bristol surface against England’s top order.

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The result gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead after the first match of the series was abandoned. Brook was named Player of the Match.