Harry Kane breaks England World Cup scoring record in Panama win

Harry Kane overtook Gary Lineker with his 11th World Cup goal, but England’s 2-0 win over Panama still left questions about their attacking rhythm.

Harry Kane overtook Gary Lineker to become England’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, but the milestone arrived inside a performance that still felt incomplete. Kane’s 11th tournament goal came in England’s 2-0 win over Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a lead that ultimately carried them to the top of Group L.

The goal added a historic line to a tournament that had already started sharply for Kane. He scored twice in England’s opening 4-2 win over Croatia on June 17, then watched England stall in a 0-0 draw with Ghana on June 23 before facing Panama. Against Panama, the finish that broke Lineker’s record came when England were already in control, and it pushed Kane past the long-standing mark that had defined England’s World Cup scoring chart.

Tuchel made five changes to the lineup for the Panama match, and Jarell Quansah made his first World Cup start in place of the injured Reece James. The reshuffle underlined the degree to which England are still searching for the right balance, even as the results have kept them in a favorable position. Jude Bellingham was among the players helping England manage the game, while the broader shape of the side remained under scrutiny.

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That tension sits at the center of England’s tournament so far. The record belongs to Kane now, and Gary Lineker had held it before him, but the forward’s scoring milestone has also sharpened the debate around England’s collective sharpness. ESPN noted that top spot in the group mattered because it helped England avoid a more difficult knockout path, and the Panama result secured exactly that. England finished the group stage on top of Group L, giving themselves a clearer route forward while leaving open the question of whether the team are truly building momentum or simply advancing efficiently enough to conceal flaws.

Lineker had already described Kane as “the greatest English striker” after Kane matched his World Cup record, while Alan Shearer said Kane’s “all-round game” sets him apart. Those assessments now sit beside a harder football question: England have a landmark scorer and a strong group-stage position, but they have not yet produced the kind of fluent attacking display that usually reassures a title contender.