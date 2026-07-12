Harry Kane stars quietly as England beats Norway in extra time

Jude Bellingham’s extra-time winner sent England past Norway 2-1, but Harry Kane still shaped the night with a disallowed goal and a key role in the match’s turning points.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time strike in the second half of extra time lifted England past Norway 2-1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and into its first World Cup semifinal since 2018. The quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11, 2026, ended with England waiting to learn whether it would meet Argentina or Switzerland next.

Harry Kane did not score, but he still left a clear imprint on the match. England’s captain had a chip ruled offside in the 48:55 minute, and he was also involved in the buildup to Norway’s first goal, when he appealed for a foul that the referee did not call. In a game played in Miami’s heat and humidity, Kane’s work came in the details, not the headline figures.

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That mattered because the numbers around Kane were already weighty before kickoff. He entered the match with six goals at the 2026 World Cup and 14 goals in World Cup play across his career, a total that placed him among the tournament’s all-time leading scorers. The official match coverage also noted that this was the first time two England players had reached at least five goals in the same World Cup, a mark that reflected the scoring burden carried by Kane and Bellingham.

Norway pushed England deep into extra time in a landmark run of its own. The Norwegians were playing in their first World Cup quarterfinal, and the match marked their first appearance in the last eight of a major tournament. England had to survive that history-making challenge before Bellingham settled it late, turning a tense night into a place in the semifinals.

Struway2 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Afterward, Kane said the conditions made the contest difficult and insisted England still has “another level” to reach. For a captain whose influence often shows up away from the final touch, it was a fitting assessment of a match in which his most important work came without the score sheet reflecting it.