Harry Kane's Atlanta rescue act for England becomes World Cup masterpiece

Kane’s Atlanta brace pushed England past DR Congo and made him their all-time World Cup scorer with 11 goals. It also deepened Tuchel’s unbeaten run and sharpened England’s title case.

Harry Kane’s two-goal burst in Atlanta carried England past DR Congo 2-1 and lifted him to 11 World Cup goals, a new national benchmark that gave England’s tournament a sharper edge. In a match that was the first ever meeting between the countries, Kane again answered when the pressure rose, this time turning a tight knockout tie into a statement about England’s control and resilience.

England arrived with numbers that already pointed to a team in command under Thomas Tuchel. They had gone unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures, with 10 wins and one draw, and had finished the group stage ranked third for possession average at 65.3 percent. DR Congo, by contrast, were 38th on 38.5 percent possession and were playing their first ever FIFA World Cup knockout match. England had also now faced an African opponent in a World Cup knockout game only three times, beating Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final and Senegal in the 2022 round of 16.

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Kane’s Atlanta performance followed another decisive display at the start of England’s campaign, when he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Croatia. That took him to 10 World Cup goals, level with Gary Lineker’s England record, and to 81 goals in 115 international appearances. The Atlanta brace then took him beyond Lineker on the World Cup list and underlined how much of England’s attack still runs through one player when the game tightens.

Declan Rice captured that influence by describing it as an “honour” to play alongside Kane and praising the striker’s leadership and the standards he sets in training. That mattered as much as the goals. England’s possession game under Tuchel has created control, but Kane remains the finisher and the reference point when a match demands a moment of precision rather than patient circulation.

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Kane had already entered the tournament on the back of the best club season of his career, after winning the Bundesliga and German Cup with Bayern Munich, reaching the Champions League semi-finals and scoring 61 goals in all competitions for the German side, plus six more for England. England’s path now moves to Mexico City, where they will face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday 6 July at 1am BST. If they progress, a quarter-final in Miami awaits on Saturday 11 July at 10pm BST, with the semi-final scheduled to return to Atlanta on Wednesday 15 July at 8pm BST.