Harry Styles recalls X Factor audition as Wembley run begins

Harry Styles opened 12 Wembley shows by recalling the X Factor audition his sister took him to in 2010, turning the stadium into his own "Harry's House."

Harry Styles opened his Wembley residency by rewinding to the audition that helped launch his career. Sixteen years after his sister first brought him to London for The X Factor, Styles returned to the same part of the city and reminded the crowd that his break started next door at Wembley Arena, just outside Wembley Stadium.

The timing sharpened the symbolism. Styles began the 12-night run on June 12, 2026, with dates scheduled through July 4, and Wembley Stadium said the venue would transform into “Harry’s House” for the shows. With 90,000 seats, Wembley is the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe, and the run is being framed as a record-setting single-year performance streak. Styles became the first artist to play 12 nights at Wembley Stadium in one year.

The London residency sits inside a much larger operation. Styles’ 2026 “Together, Together” tour is a seven-city residency spanning 60 performances across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. The Wembley dates also carried special guest Shania Twain on the London shows, extending the billing beyond a solo stadium run into a broader pop event built around scale, memory and headline value.

Photo by Jack Gittoes

Hullian111 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That combination matters because Styles’ return to Wembley turned a career origin story into live-event mythology. The same journey that began with a sister-driven trip to an audition at Wembley Arena in 2010 now fills the adjacent stadium with tens of thousands of fans, including many who traveled from across the country for opening night. The result is more than nostalgia. It is a modern stadium model in which an artist’s history becomes part of the ticketed spectacle, and the venue itself becomes a chapter in the star’s public biography.