Harry to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for rare visit

Archie and Lilibet are set to return to Britain for the first time in four years, a trip that puts Harry’s security fight and royal ties back in focus.

Archie and Lilibet are set to return to the United Kingdom with Prince Harry in July 2026, a rare family visit that will test how far the Sussexes are willing to re-engage on British soil. The trip would be the first time in more than four years that Harry has brought his children to the country, and it comes with security assurances that suggest the couple is prepared to step back into a highly sensitive public setting.

The visit is expected to be tied to an event marking one year to go until the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, putting Harry back in Britain at a moment when his public role remains closely watched. Reports say he has been told adequate security provision will be in place for the visit, a detail that carries weight after years of friction over protection arrangements in the UK. The appearance of Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, would also give the Sussexes a rare chance to present themselves as a family in Britain again, rather than as isolated figures on either side of the Atlantic.

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The trip is likely to revive scrutiny of the family tensions that have defined Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal household since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020. It is not yet known whether King Charles will have time to meet the children, while reports say a reunion with Prince William is unlikely. That uncertainty underscores how carefully balanced the visit remains: public enough to matter, but still surrounded by questions about whether any personal thaw is possible.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Photo by DYLBER CAUSHI

Meghan Markle last visited the UK in September 2022, when she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, making this expected trip another significant return to Britain for the Duchess of Sussex. Archie himself was born on 6 May 2019 at Portland Hospital in London, and he is sixth in line to the throne, with Lilibet just one place behind him. For Harry, the July visit would be more than a calendar note. It would be a visible test of whether the Sussexes can reappear in Britain without reopening every old rift at once.