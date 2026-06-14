Havertz converts late penalty as Germany beats Curazao 3-1 at World Cup

A trip on Felix Nmecha handed Kai Havertz a first-half penalty, and Germany turned a tense 2-1 match into control against Curazao in Houston.

A light contact in the box gave Germany the opening it needed, and Kai Havertz made Curazao pay in first-half stoppage time at NRG Stadium. The Arsenal forward drove the penalty to the left side of the goal, stretching Germany’s lead to 3-1 and shifting a competitive match sharply toward the four-time world champion.

The sequence that led to the spot kick captured the game’s central tension. Felix Nmecha had already put Germany in front in the 6th minute, only for Livano Comenencia to equalize for Curazao in the 21st. Nico Schlotterbeck restored Germany’s advantage in the 38th minute, but the match still felt alive until Riechedly Bazoer tripped Nmecha inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Havertz converted with confidence, and the moment moved Germany from narrow control to scoreboard separation.

Photo by Roman Stavila

For Curazao, the penalty was more than a single conceded chance. The Caribbean side entered the tournament with the distinction of being the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup final tournament, a milestone that made every defensive lapse carry extra weight. Against Germany, one of the sport’s most efficient tournament teams, the margin for error was thin enough that a borderline foul could become a structural break in the match.

That is where the psychology of the game changed. Curazao had shown enough organization to answer Germany once and stay within reach through Schlotterbeck’s goal, but Havertz’s finish punished the kind of moment that elite teams rarely waste. It was less about volume than timing: Germany did not need a long spell of pressure to separate itself, only one small opening in the area and a clean finish into the left side.

Fuguito via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The match underlined both sides of the equation. Curazao’s discipline came under scrutiny because the foul on Nmecha arrived in a moment that demanded calm. Germany’s ruthlessness stood out because it turned a narrow lead into a firm grip before halftime. In a tournament where a single decision can tilt the mood of an entire match, Havertz’s penalty was the decisive break.