HCLTech leads $234 million round, making Sarvam India’s newest AI unicorn

HCLTech’s $150 million bet pushed Sarvam to a $1.5 billion valuation, as India doubles down on sovereign AI and homegrown language infrastructure.

HCLTech has thrown its weight behind one of India’s most politically significant AI startups, leading a $234 million first close that lifted Sarvam AI to a $1.5 billion post-money valuation and made it India’s newest AI unicorn. The Bengaluru company said HCLTech invested $150 million in the Series B round, with Bessemer Venture Partners also participating and existing backers Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners staying in. The financing gives Sarvam fresh capital and, more importantly, a powerful industrial sponsor at a moment when India is trying to build its own AI stack rather than remain dependent on foreign platforms.

The deal is bigger than a startup milestone. Sarvam was founded in August 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar around a simple but strategic premise: India’s language diversity can become a competitive advantage if it is built into the core of national AI infrastructure. The company’s products span speech-to-text, text-to-speech, translation, document digitisation and conversational agents across 22 Indian languages. In a market as linguistically fragmented as India, that breadth matters. It creates an opening for AI systems that work at population scale, not just in English-first enterprise settings.

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Sarvam also carries policy weight. The company says the Government of India selected it in April 2025 to build the country’s sovereign large language model under the IndiaAI Mission, placing it squarely inside New Delhi’s effort to develop domestic compute, models and applications. That makes Sarvam part of a wider geopolitical push: India wants AI capabilities that can serve public services, digital identity systems and commerce without routing every critical layer through U.S. or Chinese technology stacks. The bet is that local language coverage, public-sector alignment and domestic ownership can become strategic assets rather than niche features.

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For HCLTech, the investment fits a broader shift inside India’s IT sector. The company has been publicly positioning AI as a growth engine, reporting FY26 revenue of $14.7 billion and annualized Advanced AI revenue of $620 million in April 2026. By backing Sarvam, HCLTech is not just funding another software company. It is placing a wager on the emerging market for sovereign AI infrastructure, where enterprise demand, government policy and national security concerns are starting to overlap. In India, the next AI leaders may be judged not only by model performance, but by how well they help the country own the technology layer beneath its digital economy.