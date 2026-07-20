Healey named chancellor as Burnham reshuffles UK cabinet

Burnham put former defence secretary John Healey in charge of the Treasury as 10-year bond yields hit 5.049%, signaling investors were watching the government’s spending line.

Andy Burnham named John Healey chancellor as he reshaped the UK cabinet, putting a former defence secretary in charge of the Treasury at a moment when investors were already weighing the new government’s borrowing plans. Healey had quit as defence secretary in the previous government, and his move to the fiscal brief instantly became the clearest sign of how Burnham intends to balance spending, taxes and market confidence.

Healey’s appointment carries added weight because he was one of the Labour figures who openly challenged Keir Starmer over public spending. Reuters reported that Healey helped trigger Starmer’s departure by accusing him of failing to spend enough on keeping the country safe, a record that suggests the new chancellor will not be instinctively cautious about higher public outlays. For Burnham, that makes Healey less of a personnel choice than a statement about how far the new administration is prepared to lean into state spending.

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Burnham became prime minister after Labour MPs elected him leader, and King Charles III formally asked him to form a government. BBC News said Burnham was set to become the UK’s prime minister after the vast majority of Labour MPs nominated him to replace Starmer, while multiple reports described him as Britain’s seventh prime minister in about 10 years. Burnham’s first public message was that he wanted to use his political capital to tackle social care, and Reuters said he did not want to leave office having failed to solve the country’s social care problem.

Photo by Héctor Berganza

Department of Health via Wikimedia Commons (OGL v1.0)

The cabinet reshuffle also pushed other senior names into new roles. Ed Miliband had been tipped for the Treasury before Burnham appointed him foreign secretary, while Shabana Mahmood was linked to senior posts during the shake-up. The immediate market reaction underlined the stakes: one report said the yield on 10-year UK government bonds rose eight basis points to 5.049% as Healey was named, a sign investors were watching closely for any shift in the government’s fiscal stance. For Burnham, Healey’s appointment turns the first real test of the new administration from political drama into a question of whether the Treasury can fund priorities such as social care without rattling the bond market.