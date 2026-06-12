Healey quits over defence spending as World Cup begins

Healey’s resignation over defence spending landed as the World Cup opened, sharpening pressure on Starmer as NATO demands rose and England’s fixtures loomed.

John Healey’s resignation has turned the first World Cup weekend into a political test for Keir Starmer, after the defence secretary quit over a months-long row about military spending. Healey left on Thursday, June 11, 2026, saying the government was not willing to commit enough resources to keep the country safe.

The departure lands at a damaging moment for Starmer because it revives doubts about Labour’s defence priorities just as the UK faces higher expectations from allies. Starmer had already set out a plan on February 25, 2025 to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament if economic and fiscal conditions allow. But NATO figures cited by analysts and fact-checkers put British defence spending at about 2.4% of GDP in 2025, leaving the United Kingdom above NATO’s 2% floor but still under pressure to move faster.

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That pressure has only intensified. NATO agreed in 2025 to a tougher long-term target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035, a shift that has sharpened the debate inside Labour over how much more money the armed forces can expect and how quickly. Healey’s exit is being read as more than a personal protest: it exposes a deeper argument over who controls defence policy, how much authority the prime minister is prepared to exercise, and whether the government is matching its rhetoric with the scale of spending required by Britain’s security commitments.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

The political noise has come alongside the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which began on June 11 and runs until July 19 across Mexico, the United States and Canada. England’s campaign starts against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday, June 17, at 8:00pm local time, before group-stage matches against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, June 23, and Panama in New York/New Jersey on Saturday, June 27.

Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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That collision of politics and sport has helped define the day’s front pages. For Starmer, Healey’s resignation is a fresh blow that turns a spending dispute into a broader question about leadership and readiness at a moment of elevated global tension. For the rest of the country, the World Cup offers distraction, but the row over defence spending suggests the government’s hardest contests may be happening far from the pitch.