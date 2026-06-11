Healey resigns, says U.K. defence funding falls short amid rising threats

John Healey quit as defence secretary, warning Britain’s long-delayed spending plan “falls well short” as threats mount from Europe to cyberspace.

John Healey resigned as U.K. defence secretary on Thursday, warning that the government’s long-delayed Defence Investment Plan “falls well short” of what is required “at this dangerous time.” His departure exposed a widening gap between Britain’s security rhetoric and the money set aside to back it, as Healey said the funding deal would weaken readiness and raise the risk to personnel on operations.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, posted publicly, Healey said the Treasury had been unwilling to commit the resources needed to defend the country as threats intensified. He said he had first seen the full plan on Monday afternoon, June 8, and argued that the settlement would force decisions that would reduce military capability. Healey had held the post since July 5, 2024, making the resignation a sharp break from a minister seen as one of Starmer’s more loyal allies.

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The confrontation lands after months of delay over the Defence Investment Plan, which was originally due in autumn 2025 and was meant to replace the previous defence equipment plan. The dispute also cuts to the heart of the government’s wider rearmament pledge. Ministers have promised to lift defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, and to reach 3% in the next parliament when fiscal and economic conditions allow. Reporting around the settlement suggested the budget would still only bring defence spending to about 2.68% of GDP by 2030, after it was already on course to reach roughly 2.6% next year.

Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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That arithmetic matters because the Strategic Defence Review describes a country facing war in Europe, growing Russian aggression, new nuclear risks and daily cyber-attacks at home. Healey’s resignation sharpened scrutiny in Whitehall over whether the UK Government is matching those warnings with funding that can sustain ships, aircraft, munitions and manpower at the pace ministers now say is needed. For Starmer, the loss of a cabinet-level ally turned a spending row into a test of political will, and of how far Britain can rearm while operating under fiscal pressure.