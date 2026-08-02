Healey warned supermarkets he would not let them take shoppers “for a ride” as ministers weighed a voluntary cap plan, even though food inflation had slowed to its lowest in nearly two years.

Chancellor John Healey warned supermarkets he would not let them take the public “for a ride” and vowed a crackdown on “price-gouging” as the Middle East crisis kept pressure on household bills. He said regulators already have the power to act, putting the burden on government to show whether it has evidence of abuse or is using grocers as the most visible target in a wider cost-of-living fight.

The warning dominated Sunday’s front pages, alongside a separate Fifa World Cup scandal. The Sunday Mirror led with “I’ll help families in need,” while the BBC’s roundup placed the supermarket row at the center of a political argument over prices and fairness.

The case for urgent intervention is not as straightforward as the language around gouging suggests. BBC coverage on 26 March 2026 said food prices were rising at their slowest rate in nearly two years, with staples such as margarine and sugar falling in price. That same coverage said supermarket price wars had helped drive prices down over the year, complicating claims that the sector was uniformly pushing bills higher.

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Even so, ministers have been looking at whether supermarkets should be encouraged to cap prices on essential food items. That plan would not be compulsory, which means any relief for shoppers would depend on individual chains choosing to join in rather than on a binding rule across the sector. Healey’s warning therefore points less to an immediate regulatory clampdown than to political pressure on retailers to show restraint.

The conflict has also pulled in other voices. The National Farmers’ Union warned that food prices in the United Kingdom were likely to go up because of the conflict in the Middle East, reflecting fears that higher energy, transport and production costs could work their way through supply chains. On the other side of the Atlantic, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in April 2024 that grocery store profits had spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic and launched an investigation into alleged price gouging by major grocery retailers.

Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For shoppers, the practical question is simple: whether ministers can turn the rhetoric into lower checkout prices without waiting for a voluntary pledge to do the work. Healey says regulators can act; the test is whether they will, and how much that would actually save.