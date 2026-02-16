Vaping Health Risks: Coma Case Highlights Dangers

A woman's attempt to switch to vaping for her health resulted in a coma and severe lung injuries, raising questions about the safety of e-cigarettes.

A woman's decision to switch from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes, hoping for a healthier alternative, resulted in severe lung injury and a life-threatening medical crisis, according to a recent Daily Mail report. The case highlights growing concerns over the safety of vaping products and underscores the need for public awareness about potential risks.

From Cigarettes to Vaping: A Risky Trade-Off

According to the Daily Mail, the individual believed she was making a positive health change by moving from smoking conventional cigarettes to using e-cigarettes. However, the switch led to unexpected and devastating consequences. The report describes how her lungs became so damaged that they were described as "crispy," and even tore as she tried to breathe, ultimately leaving her in a coma.

Understanding Vaping-Related Lung Injury

This case is not isolated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tracked thousands of cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) across the United States. According to official CDC data, symptoms typically include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, and in severe cases, respiratory failure that can require intensive care or mechanical ventilation.

As of the most recent CDC update, over 2,800 cases of EVALI and 68 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S.

Clinical studies, such as those published in the New England Journal of Medicine, have described severe lung injury patterns in affected patients, including diffuse alveolar damage and lung tissue destruction.

What Makes Vaping Products Dangerous?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC have investigated the causes of vaping-related lung injuries. Many cases have been linked to products containing THC (the psychoactive component in cannabis) and additives such as vitamin E acetate, which is not safe for inhalation. However, some cases, as with the Daily Mail subject, have involved nicotine-only e-cigarettes, raising concerns about the safety of all vaping products.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that e-cigarettes can contain numerous potentially harmful chemicals, including heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and ultrafine particles. Research from the National Institutes of Health has shown that inhalation of these substances can trigger intense inflammation and damage the delicate structures of the lungs.

Medical Response and Recovery

The Daily Mail story describes a prolonged hospital stay and intensive medical treatment for the patient. Such cases often require high levels of oxygen support, corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, and, in severe cases, intubation and mechanical ventilation. Recovery can be prolonged, and some patients suffer permanent lung damage.

Expert Guidance and Public Health Advice

Health agencies recommend that individuals refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products, especially those purchased from informal sources or modified in any way. The CDC and FDA provide updated guidance to help consumers understand the risks and to report any adverse health effects. For smokers seeking to quit, evidence-based methods such as nicotine replacement therapy, behavioral counseling, and prescription medications are considered safer and more effective alternatives to vaping.

Conclusion: Weighing the Risks of E-Cigarettes

This alarming case serves as a reminder that perceived "healthier" alternatives to smoking can carry their own dangers. As regulatory agencies continue to study the long-term effects of vaping, individuals are urged to use caution and rely on established cessation methods.