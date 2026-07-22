Health worker evacuated to London after potential Ebola exposure in DR Congo

A humanitarian worker evacuated from DR Congo was being monitored in London after a possible Ebola exposure, while officials said the public risk remained very low.

A humanitarian worker evacuated from the Democratic Republic of Congo was being monitored in a London hospital after a potential exposure to Ebola, with UK health officials saying the risk to the public remained very low. The UK government said the evacuation followed a "potential healthcare-related exposure to Ebola."

The move came as the Democratic Republic of Congo continued to battle a serious outbreak. One report described the country’s Ebola epidemic as the fastest-growing on record, while conditions in eastern DR Congo have become harder for responders after attacks on Ebola treatment facilities and the evacuation of humanitarian workers. That instability has added pressure on aid staff working near treatment zones and contact-tracing operations.

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The UK Health Security Agency and hospital teams have treated the case as a precautionary monitoring exercise rather than a confirmed infection. The worker was assessed in London after returning from work in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a standard public-health response meant to identify any signs of illness early and keep the risk to others low. Officials have kept the public message narrow and direct: the exposure is being handled under medical supervision, and the general public remains at very low risk.

Source: 365dm.com

Britain has used similar measures before. In 2014, the first British Ebola patient was flown from Sierra Leone to the Royal Free Hospital in north London and taken to an isolation unit. Later that year, a second UK military healthcare worker was monitored at the same hospital after a needle-stick injury in Sierra Leone. Those cases established the template still visible now: rapid evacuation, specialist hospital monitoring and strict containment when exposure is possible but infection has not been confirmed.