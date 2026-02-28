Experts warn of a significant rise in heart disease and stroke among younger women, citing shifting risk factors and awareness gaps.

Experts are sounding the alarm on a projected increase in heart disease and stroke among younger women in the United States, citing evolving risk factors, lifestyle trends, and persistent gaps in awareness and prevention efforts.

Trends Show Rising Risk for Younger Women

While cardiovascular disease has long been seen as a threat to older adults, recent projections indicate that younger women are increasingly at risk for both heart disease and stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women overall, but there has been a troubling uptick in risk factors among women under 55. Data compiled by the American Heart Association shows that, although overall cardiovascular mortality rates have declined in older adults, younger adults—especially women—are seeing rates plateau or rise in recent years.

Key Factors Behind the Increase

Rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes, particularly among younger women, contribute significantly to cardiovascular risk. According to the CDC, these conditions are being diagnosed at younger ages than in previous generations. Hypertension: High blood pressure—often undiagnosed or poorly controlled—remains a critical risk factor. The CDC’s data brief shows that only about half of women with hypertension have it under control, and prevalence has been increasing among women under 45.

High blood pressure—often undiagnosed or poorly controlled—remains a critical risk factor. The CDC's data brief shows that only about half of women with hypertension have it under control, and prevalence has been increasing among women under 45. Lifestyle Factors: Sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and increased stress levels are also contributing to the trend. Some studies point to shifts in work patterns, sleep deprivation, and mental health challenges as compounding factors.

Sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and increased stress levels are also contributing to the trend. Some studies point to shifts in work patterns, sleep deprivation, and mental health challenges as compounding factors. Pregnancy-Related Risks: Conditions like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth can increase a woman’s lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, yet many young women and their healthcare providers remain unaware of these connections.

Awareness and Prevention Gaps

Despite these rising risks, awareness campaigns have historically focused on older populations. The CDC notes that many women underestimate their personal risk for heart disease and stroke. Recent surveys indicate that fewer than half of women under 55 recognize cardiovascular disease as their leading health threat, resulting in missed opportunities for early prevention and intervention.

Disparities and Demographic Shifts

Black and Hispanic women face disproportionately higher rates of cardiovascular risk factors and poorer outcomes, according to both CDC and American Heart Association analyses. Social determinants of health—such as access to care, economic stability, and systemic bias—contribute to these disparities.

What Can Be Done?

Increase Screening: Experts recommend earlier and more frequent screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes in women starting in their 20s and 30s.

Tailoring prevention and education campaigns to speak directly to younger women, especially those from high-risk groups, is critical to reversing this trend.

Tailoring prevention and education campaigns to speak directly to younger women, especially those from high-risk groups, is critical to reversing this trend. Addressing Social Determinants: Community-based interventions, improved access to affordable healthcare, and systemic changes are needed to close gaps in outcomes for women of color.

Community-based interventions, improved access to affordable healthcare, and systemic changes are needed to close gaps in outcomes for women of color. Research and Data: Continued research into the unique risk profiles and symptoms of heart disease and stroke in women will help refine prevention and treatment strategies. The latest studies highlight the need for disaggregated data by age, sex, and race to better understand evolving trends.

Moving Forward

As rates of heart disease and stroke are expected to rise significantly among younger women, health experts stress the importance of early education, regular screening, and proactive lifestyle changes. For women, understanding personal risk and advocating for heart health at every age has never been more important. Resources from the American Heart Association and CDC offer guidance on prevention, recognizing symptoms, and managing risk factors. With coordinated action, the projected rise in cardiovascular events among younger women may still be curbed.