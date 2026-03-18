New research finds that cardiovascular benefits from GLP-1 medications like Ozempic may lessen after patients stop taking them, prompting questions about long-term treatment strategies.

Recent research has revealed that the cardiovascular benefits associated with GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, may decline once the treatment is discontinued. The findings raise important considerations for patients and clinicians regarding the long-term use of these drugs, which have surged in popularity for both weight loss and heart health management.

What the Study Found

According to a report by CNN, a new study has found that the heart-protective effects seen during the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists—medications frequently prescribed for obesity and type 2 diabetes—tend to diminish after patients stop taking them. This aligns with earlier studies, such as the SELECT trial, which demonstrated significant reductions in major cardiovascular events among patients using semaglutide, a leading GLP-1 medication. However, the latest research suggests that these gains are not permanent if the medication is not maintained.

Understanding GLP-1 Medications

GLP-1 receptor agonists—including well-known brands like Ozempic and Wegovy—were originally developed to help manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. More recently, they have been widely prescribed for weight loss in individuals with obesity. These drugs work by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite and insulin secretion.

Large-scale trials, such as those referenced in the SELECT trial results, have documented not only significant weight reduction but also a marked decrease in cardiovascular risks for people with pre-existing heart conditions.

Why Do Benefits Fade After Stopping?

CNN reports that once patients discontinue GLP-1 medications, their cardiovascular risk appears to gradually return to levels similar to those who never used the drugs. This effect is believed to be linked to the reversal of weight loss and metabolic improvements that occur while on the medication.

GLP-1 drugs typically lead to sustained weight loss and improved blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels while being taken.

Upon discontinuation, many patients regain weight and see negative changes in these cardiovascular risk factors, according to CDC obesity data.

The cardiovascular event rates begin to rise again after stopping the drug, mirroring the loss of these health benefits.

These findings are supported by previous analyses published in the National Institutes of Health’s review of GLP-1 agonists, which outline the physiological mechanisms that tie ongoing medication use to maintained cardiovascular improvements.

Implications for Patients and Providers

The study’s results suggest that patients may need to continue GLP-1 therapy long-term to preserve both weight loss and heart health benefits. This raises important questions about the cost, accessibility, and potential side effects of extended treatment—a particular concern given the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the U.S., as shown in American Diabetes Association statistics.

Clinical and Policy Considerations

Doctors may need to counsel patients about the likelihood of losing heart health benefits if they stop taking GLP-1 medications.

Insurance coverage for long-term use could become a major factor in treatment decisions.

Further research is needed to determine if and how patients can transition off these drugs without losing their health gains.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval records for GLP-1 drugs confirm that these medications are approved for chronic, ongoing use, but most clinical trials have yet to provide long-term follow-up data on outcomes post-discontinuation.

Looking Ahead

As more Americans turn to GLP-1 medications for both weight management and heart health, ongoing research will be critical to understanding the long-term effects and best practices for their use. In the meantime, both patients and healthcare providers should be aware that the heart benefits of these medications may be closely tied to continuous therapy, making ongoing medical supervision and patient education essential.