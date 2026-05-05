Hearthstone 35.4 Patch Adds New Class Sets, Balance Changes

The latest Hearthstone 35.4 patch brings new class sets, balance changes, and gameplay improvements, marking a significant content update for players.

Hearthstone has rolled out its 35.4 patch, unveiling new class sets, extensive balance adjustments, and technical updates aimed at refreshing gameplay for both casual and competitive players. The official patch notes, released by Blizzard Entertainment, provide a comprehensive look at the latest content and improvements coming to the popular digital card game.

New Class Sets Expand Strategic Depth

The centerpiece of the 35.4 patch is the introduction of new class sets for each of Hearthstone's core classes. These sets bring fresh mechanics, unique card synergies, and themed strategies tailored to each class, offering players new ways to build decks and approach matches. According to Blizzard's preview, each class set features a curated selection of cards designed to complement existing archetypes while inspiring experimentation with innovative combinations.

All ten classes receive a class set, expanding deck-building options.

Each set introduces signature cards with mechanics that emphasize class identity and strategic play.

Players can explore detailed card lists, abilities, and statistical breakdowns in Blizzard's first look at the new class sets.

Balance Changes Target Meta Diversity

The patch delivers a series of balance changes aimed at promoting a diverse and healthy competitive environment. Blizzard's official changelog details adjustments to several cards that have dominated recent play, alongside buffs to underperforming archetypes. These changes reflect the developer’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a fair and engaging meta, with regular evaluations based on player feedback and gameplay data.

Multiple cards adjusted for power level, with some receiving nerfs to reduce dominance and others getting buffs to increase viability.

Specific mechanics reworked to address unintended interactions and enhance strategic variety.

Players can track historical balance changes in the patch notes archive.

Technical Improvements and Bug Fixes

Beyond new content and card changes, Patch 35.4 also brings technical improvements and resolves several known issues. Blizzard’s patch notes highlight updates that improve game stability, address minor bugs, and optimize the user experience on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Key bug fixes related to card interactions and visual glitches.

Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay sessions.

Ongoing support for third-party tools, with up-to-date technical details available on the Hearthstone Deck Tracker release page.

What Players Can Expect

The launch of the 35.4 patch marks a significant content refresh for Hearthstone, providing new deck-building opportunities and a rebalanced competitive landscape. With the addition of thematic class sets and targeted balance changes, players can look forward to an evolving meta and enhanced strategic depth in upcoming matches. The comprehensive patch notes offer a roadmap for the latest updates, and ongoing feedback will likely inform future adjustments as the community explores new strategies.

For detailed information on every change, players are encouraged to review the official patch notes and explore the new class set previews. As the game’s ecosystem continues to grow, Blizzard’s commitment to regular updates ensures that Hearthstone remains dynamic and engaging for both veterans and newcomers alike.