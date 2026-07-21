Hearts devastated as Celtic snatch Scottish Premiership title on final day

Hearts lost 3-1 at Celtic Park, then returned to Tynecastle in tears as police were contacted over abuse and “shameful scenes” after the final-day defeat.

Hearts’ 3-1 defeat to Celtic on 16 May at Celtic Park ended a title race that had carried them within reach of a first Scottish championship in 66 years, only to unravel on the final day. Reuters described Celtic’s win as a last-gasp victory that snatched the Scottish Premiership title, while BBC Sport said the contest had stretched across eight months, 32 games and 2,880 on-field minutes.

The immediate fallout was as raw as the result. Hearts players returned to Tynecastle in tears, with Cammy Devlin, Frankie Kent and Jamie McCart all visibly emotional as the scale of the collapse sank in. Derek McInnes, who had spent much of the season trying to keep the squad focused on the title race, was left to manage not just disappointment but the sense that the club had come so close before slipping away at the finish.

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Hearts’ own response focused on the treatment of players and staff after the match. In a club statement about “events at Celtic Park,” Heart of Midlothian said it was investigating “shameful scenes” and condemned a “menacing and threatening atmosphere” that forced a hasty exit from the ground. The club also contacted police over the abuse reported after the defeat, underlining how a title decider became a wider disciplinary and safety concern rather than just a sporting loss.

That leaves Hearts with a sharper summer question than simply how to recover emotionally. The club still has identifiable assets to build around: Lawrence Shankland remains the central attacking reference point, Cammy Devlin brings intensity in midfield, and McInnes has already shown he can organize a side that sustained a title challenge deep into May. Those are not the signs of a side starting from zero.

Source: guim.co.uk

The harder judgment is whether the breakdown at Celtic Park was a temporary collapse in nerve or proof of deeper structural fragility. Hearts had led the race for much of the season, only to be caught after a chase that BBC Sport framed as “like no other.” The task now is to turn that near-miss into a coherent summer plan, with recruitment, leadership and dressing-room authority all needing careful repair before another challenge can be trusted.