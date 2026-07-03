Heat wave cancels Philadelphia parade, closes Washington state fair

Philadelphia scrapped one of its biggest parades as the mercury neared 111 degrees, and Washington shut the Great American State Fair for safety.

Philadelphia canceled one of the largest parades in its history on Friday as forecasters warned temperatures would climb past 100 degrees. In Washington, the Great American State Fair on the National Mall closed for several hours as the same heat wave pushed conditions well above safe levels for crowds.

The Philadelphia event was the Wawa Welcome America Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, part of the city’s America 250 celebrations. Organizers called it off after an extreme heat watch covered Philadelphia from July 1 through July 4, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerously hot and humid conditions through Saturday. The “real feel” temperature was forecast as high as 111 degrees on Friday, and the National Weather Service warned the stretch could be the hottest the region had seen since 2011.

The cancellation came after the parade route had already been adjusted, including a move away from Chestnut Street, but the forecast did not ease enough to keep the procession on the streets of Center City. Even without the parade, visitors still gathered in the Philadelphia Historic District and around Independence Hall.

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In Washington, the Great American State Fair was temporarily shut down Friday afternoon as temperatures reached about 100 degrees and the heat index climbed above 110. Attendees were cleared from the National Mall for safety. The fair is part of the federal America 250 festivities marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at Mount Rushmore that evening, followed by fireworks as part of the 250th-anniversary weekend in Keystone, South Dakota.