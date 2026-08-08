Heated Rivalry author brushes off backlash to season 2 casting

Crave’s season 2 casting of Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie split fans online, and Rachel Reid moved quickly to tamp down the backlash.

Crave announced Justice Smith would play Harris Drover and Charlie Gillespie would play Troy Barrett in season 2 of Heated Rivalry, and the casting immediately divided fans online. The reaction centered on two of Rachel Reid’s most anticipated Game Changers characters, who will join season 1 leads Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in the next chapter of the hockey romance adaptation.

Reid appeared to brush off the backlash as discussion around the new pairing spread across social media. The dispute exposed a familiar fault line in adaptation culture: some viewers want screen versions to mirror the image they built from the books, while others treat casting as one part of a larger interpretation rather than a test of fidelity.

The season 2 reveal landed after Heated Rivalry turned into a breakout title following its late-2025 debut. The second season is now aimed at spring 2027, giving the franchise a longer runway as the story moves beyond Shane and Ilya into Harris and Troy’s arc. That timing has heightened attention around who will carry the series forward, especially as the adaptation shifts from its original central couple to characters with their own strong following in Reid’s novels.

The backlash also lands against the broader public profile of Reid’s series. Reid, who is based in Nova Scotia, has built the Game Changers books into one of the most visible hockey romance properties in recent years. Her next novel in the series, Unrivaled, was originally slated for September 2026 before being pushed to 2027 after she disclosed Parkinson’s symptoms in February. That delay made the screen franchise feel even more consequential for fans tracking the future of the books and the television version at the same time.

What surfaced around Harris and Troy was not just casting chatter but a recurring argument over who gets to define a beloved adaptation. Crave’s announcement showed how quickly prestige TV casting now becomes a referendum on character interpretation, marketing expectations and the distance between a reader’s mental casting and the choices a producer actually makes.