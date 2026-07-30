Heated Rivalry fandom spirals over AI accusations and fanfiction harassment

An anonymous X post dissected chatbot text in 38 Heated Rivalry-inspired stories, and fans answered with harassment complaints, swaps, and attempts to police authorship.

An anonymous X account set off the latest Heated Rivalry uproar by posting a detailed breakdown of chatbot text in 38 popular stories inspired by the hockey romance. The accusations quickly moved beyond one writer and into a broader fight over who gets to claim fanfiction as human-made work, with fans arguing that AI-assisted writing breaks the trust that holds small online writing communities together.

Fanlore now has a page titled 2026 Heated Rivalry AI Accusations and Fanfiction Harassment Controversy, describing the dispute as a matter within the fannish realm and warning that its contents may change quickly. The page reflects how fast the argument spread across fan spaces, where accusations of AI use were not treated as a simple stylistic complaint but as a challenge to authorship itself.

AI-generated illustration

On Reddit’s r/AO3, one summary captured the mood by saying people got “big mad” at whoever accused a writer of AI writing and at rude fans in general. Another Threads post said there was “yet more discord happening in the HR fanfic space,” while a separate Threads result said several popular Heated Rivalry fics drew negative comments that did not just criticize the writing but suggested the work was AI-generated.

That reaction landed especially hard because Heated Rivalry already carries unusual cultural baggage. BBC News described the story as starting as fan-fiction smut before becoming a word-of-mouth hit TV show, and author Rachel Reid told BBC News she thought the hockey romance was “too steamy for TV.” That origin story matters in fan spaces, where authors and readers often see the exchange of labor as part of the point: the work is made by people who know the codes, not by a machine trained on the same material.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The backlash also shows how little platform moderation has settled the question. Archive of Our Own continues to host a Heated Rivalry collection and related works, but the sites where these conversations happen offer few clear rules for proving whether a passage is human-written or machine-assisted. In that vacuum, fans have begun policing one another, sometimes with public callouts and sometimes with dogpiles that blur criticism into harassment.

Heated Rivalry via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Some writers tried to step away from the fight altogether. A June 30 Threads post said a fan was hosting a Heated Rivalry fanfic swap “next month” in southern California, offering an offline alternative to the argument. The contrast was sharp: one corner of the fandom was trying to prove where the text came from, while another was trying to preserve the social rituals that make fanfiction feel like a shared, human labor.