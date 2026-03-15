Heavy March Snowstorm Disrupts Travel Across Minnesota

A powerful March snowstorm has brought heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions to Minnesota, prompting advisories across much of the state.

Minnesota is facing significant disruptions as a major March snowstorm sweeps across the state, dropping substantial snowfall and creating dangerous travel conditions for millions. The storm, which began intensifying overnight, is characterized by heavy, wet snow and strong winds, with impacts extending from southern into central and northern regions.

Widespread Snowfall Blankets Region

The National Weather Service reports that the system is delivering above-average snow totals for March, a month already known for unpredictable weather. Early measurements indicate that several areas have already seen accumulations exceeding 8 inches, with some localized totals expected to surpass a foot by the storm’s end. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tracks these events and notes that this storm may become one of the most significant March snowfalls in recent years.

Heavy snow bands are forecast to continue through the day, especially across central Minnesota.

Winds are gusting above 30 mph in open areas, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Visibility is reduced to near zero at times, particularly in rural portions of the state.

Travel Advisories and Road Closures

With rapidly deteriorating road conditions, officials have issued no-travel advisories for large portions of southern and western Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road condition map shows widespread reports of snow-covered, slippery roads, and several highways have been temporarily closed due to accidents and stranded vehicles.

Authorities urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to monitor the latest advisories. Officials remind drivers that even major interstates can become impassable during intense snowfalls, and emergency crews may be delayed in reaching those in need.

Storm Impacts and Community Response

The storm’s timing in mid-March is notable, as many residents had begun to expect the arrival of spring. However, Minnesota’s climate history shows that late-season winter storms are not uncommon and can cause significant disruptions to daily life. School districts across the affected regions have announced closures or switched to remote learning, and several community events have been postponed.

Utility companies are also preparing for potential outages, as wet snow combined with high winds can weigh down power lines and tree branches. Residents are advised to have emergency kits ready and to check on vulnerable neighbors as conditions evolve.

Looking Ahead

Forecasters expect the heavy snow to continue into the evening before gradually tapering off. Behind the storm, colder-than-average temperatures are likely to persist, slowing the melting process and prolonging slick conditions on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service is encouraging residents to stay informed by following updates and consulting real-time snowfall analysis maps.

While Minnesota is no stranger to winter’s surprises, this March snowstorm serves as a reminder of the region’s capacity for extreme weather, even as the calendar moves toward spring. Officials emphasize continued caution and patience as the state works to recover and return to normal routines in the coming days.