Heavy rain threatens more flooding across Central Texas this week

Central Texas faced another round of dangerous rain after weekend flooding, with more than 3 inches falling in hours and some pockets forecast for over 8 inches.

Central Texas was bracing for another stretch of dangerous rain as communities were still dealing with weekend flooding that sent water across roads, forced rescues and shut down low-water crossings. The latest round threatened to keep the same places on edge: the Austin metro, Waco, Travis County and other parts of the region already hit by fast-rising water.

The National Weather Service kept a Flood Watch in place for much of Central and South Texas through Tuesday evening, with several eastern counties still under watch into Tuesday. Forecasters said some parts of Central Texas had already taken in more than 3 inches of rain in about two hours, and isolated pockets could see more than 8 inches as the storm system lingered.

Heavy rain triggered water rescues and flooded roads across the region. Dozens of roads and low-water crossings were closed, and flash flooding hit I-35 in Waco. Warnings also covered the Austin area as water rose quickly enough to overwhelm local roadways and complicate travel across already saturated ground.

Texas Game Wardens said rescue teams and local partners were responding to numerous flood-related calls as the storms moved through. Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources ahead of the deluge, including swiftwater rescue teams, transportation crews, law enforcement and aviation assets, a sign that state leaders expected the threat to extend beyond a single night of rain.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

The risk was not limited to the weekend’s damage. Forecasters said the flood threat would continue through the week before easing, leaving communities in Central Texas exposed to repeat flooding before cleanup from the earlier storms could be completed. KXAN reported localized flash flooding in parts of Central Texas on Monday, with Flood Watch coverage including Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Lampasas, Lee and Milam counties.

The danger carries painful recent context. In July 2025, catastrophic flash flooding along the Guadalupe River near Hunt left at least 50 people dead, including 15 children. That disaster showed how quickly water can turn deadly in Central Texas, where fast-moving storms, low-water crossings and river basins can combine to create life-threatening conditions within hours.