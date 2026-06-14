Hegseth downplays munitions crisis after warning stockpiles could take years to refill

Pete Hegseth called munitions-crisis claims a "manufactured story" after warning weeks earlier that some stockpiles could take "months and years" to refill.

Pete Hegseth tried to dismiss warnings of a U.S. munitions crunch as a "manufactured story," even though he told senators weeks earlier that replenishing some weapons could take "months and years." The contradiction has become a test of Pentagon credibility at a moment when Washington is juggling Ukraine aid, Middle East commitments and the basic question of how much firepower the United States can spare.

Hegseth made the latest case during a June 14 CBS News interview on Face the Nation, saying U.S. stockpiles were "great" and "only getting stronger." He also acknowledged his earlier testimony, where he had told the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 30, 2026, that the time to replace some munitions would vary by system and that the Pentagon was "building new plants in real time."

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That earlier hearing came as Congress examined the Defense Department’s fiscal 2027 budget request. Hegseth’s remarks landed against a backdrop of real pressure on the arsenal: a July 2025 Pentagon pause reportedly delayed shipments to Ukraine of Patriot interceptors, 155 mm artillery rounds, Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, Stinger missiles and AIM air-to-air missiles. Those delays underscored the tradeoff between helping allies and preserving U.S. readiness.

Lawmakers left little doubt the issue is politically fraught. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Roger Wicker said in May 2026 that service munitions stockpiles were "under extreme strain." Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Hegseth’s reassurances did not convince her the United States was fine, while Senator Richard Blumenthal called the claims "absolutely ludicrous." Republicans Rick Scott, Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer were more comfortable with the picture, though Cramer still said munitions were "getting spent down for sure."

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The debate is rooted in years of replenishment problems. In an April 2024 report, the Government Accountability Office said Congress had provided $25.9 billion to replace weapons sent to Ukraine, and the Defense Department had obligated more than 70% of that funding by December 31, 2023. The watchdog also said the Pentagon was investing $2 billion to expand 155mm ammunition production, while supply-chain problems were lengthening lead times. In one missile program, electronic-parts lead times grew from 19 months to 34 months over two years.

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Industry timelines suggest the bottleneck will not disappear quickly. Lockheed Martin said in an April 2026 earnings call that Patriot missile production would take three to four years to scale from 650 missiles a year to 2,000. For Congress, that kind of lead time cuts to the core of whether the Pentagon’s reassurance matches the industrial base, or whether the stockpile problem is exactly as serious as Hegseth first suggested.