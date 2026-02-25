Renowned chef and food writer Helen Goh reveals her favorite Australian restaurants and signature dishes, guiding food lovers to memorable dining experiences.

Helen Goh, celebrated chef, food writer, and co-author of 'Sweet', has long championed the Australian dining scene. In a recent feature, Goh shared her favorite restaurants across Australia, highlighting not just renowned establishments but also her personal go-to dishes, offering readers an insider’s guide to memorable meals around the country.

Helen Goh’s Culinary Journey

Known for her passion for patisserie and her collaborations with Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh has become a trusted voice in the world of food. Her recommendations carry weight among food enthusiasts, many of whom follow her lead to discover hidden gems and iconic venues alike.

Standout Restaurant Recommendations

Goh’s list, as featured in The Sydney Morning Herald, spans a range of cities and cuisines, reflecting the diversity of Australia’s restaurant industry. The venues she highlights include both high-profile destinations and local favorites, each with a dish or specialty that draws her back.

Melbourne’s Attica : A perennial favorite, Attica is known for its innovative, modern Australian menu. Goh often recommends the signature 'Potato Cooked in the Earth It Was Grown', which exemplifies chef Ben Shewry’s connection to produce and provenance.

: A perennial favorite, Attica is known for its innovative, modern Australian menu. Goh often recommends the signature 'Potato Cooked in the Earth It Was Grown', which exemplifies chef Ben Shewry’s connection to produce and provenance. Sydney’s Sixpenny : Tucked away in Stanmore, Sixpenny offers a refined tasting menu showcasing seasonal Australian ingredients. Goh is particularly fond of their inventive vegetable courses that highlight simplicity and technique.

: Tucked away in Stanmore, Sixpenny offers a refined tasting menu showcasing seasonal Australian ingredients. Goh is particularly fond of their inventive vegetable courses that highlight simplicity and technique. Hobart’s Dier Makr : This Tasmanian hotspot blends creativity and sustainability. Goh praises the ever-changing menu, noting the kitchen’s skill with local seafood and house-baked breads.

: This Tasmanian hotspot blends creativity and sustainability. Goh praises the ever-changing menu, noting the kitchen’s skill with local seafood and house-baked breads. Perth’s Lulu La Delizia: For Italian fare, Goh singles out this Subiaco eatery. She recommends their silky handmade pastas, especially the tagliatelle with pork and fennel ragu.

These picks align with the Good Food Guide’s rankings of top Australian restaurants, highlighting the broad appeal and critical acclaim of these establishments.

Helen Goh’s Go-To Dishes

Beyond the restaurants themselves, Goh’s selections often focus on specific dishes that capture the unique spirit of each venue. Her attention to detail and palate for balance lead her to recommend:

Attica’s potato dish, celebrated for its earthy flavors and clever presentation

Sixpenny’s vegetable-led tasting courses, which change with the seasons

Dier Makr’s local seafood creations, offering a fresh take on Tasmanian produce

Lulu La Delizia’s pork and fennel ragu, a comfort classic elevated by technique

For curious diners, many of these dishes and their ingredients are regularly updated, reflecting the restaurants’ commitment to seasonality and local sourcing—a trend noted in the 2023 State of the Industry Report from the Australian Food & Grocery Council.

Australia’s Vibrant Restaurant Scene

Helen Goh’s recommendations come at a time when Australia’s hospitality sector is thriving, with official statistics showing a steady increase in both the number of restaurants and the diversity of offerings. Diners can explore a variety of cuisines and culinary styles, as reflected in the expansive listings on Zomato Australia.

Analysis: Why Goh’s Picks Matter

Goh’s choices resonate with both industry insiders and casual food lovers because of her credibility and discerning taste. By spotlighting venues that prize quality, creativity, and a sense of place, she encourages readers to explore beyond the well-trodden path. In a competitive dining landscape, such endorsements can bring well-deserved attention to both established and emerging restaurants.

Whether you’re seeking a special-occasion tasting menu or a comforting bowl of pasta, Helen Goh’s recommendations offer a starting point for discovering the best of Australian dining. Her thoughtful selections serve as a reminder of the country’s culinary talent and the endless possibilities awaiting adventurous eaters.