HELOC rates fall as home equity loan costs hit yearly high

HELOCs are cheaper right now, but the right choice depends on how you borrow. Fixed-rate home equity loans suit one-time costs; HELOCs fit flexible, ongoing needs.

HELOC rates are edging lower just as fixed home equity loan costs push to their highest level of the year, and that split matters more than the headline rate. Bankrate’s June 3 survey put the national average HELOC at 7.43% and the average home equity loan at 8.12%, a gap of 0.69 percentage points that can change the math on renovations, debt consolidation, and cash-flow emergencies. Both products tap home equity with the home as collateral, so the cheaper option is not always the safer one.

Why the rate gap matters now

The latest Bankrate data show the $30,000 HELOC rate fell two basis points to 7.43% in the week ending June 3, 2026, while the five-year $30,000 home equity loan rose two basis points to 8.12%, its highest level this year. That makes the loan more expensive at the point of borrowing, but it also locks in the payment schedule. The HELOC, by contrast, is cheaper today and still offers flexibility, yet its variable rate can rise if interest-rate conditions move against borrowers.

A second data point points in the same direction. Curinos, as cited by Forbes Advisor, put the APR on a $50,000, five-year home equity loan at 7.70% as of June 12, 2026. Curinos data cited by Experian placed the average HELOC rate at 7.49% in June 2026. Those figures are close enough to remind borrowers that timing matters, but structure matters even more.

HELOCs are for flexibility, not certainty

A home equity line of credit is an open-end line of credit, meaning you can borrow repeatedly against your home equity, repay, and draw again. That feature makes a HELOC especially useful when the size or timing of the expense is uncertain. If a renovation will unfold in stages, if tuition bills arrive over several semesters, or if an emergency reserve needs to stay accessible, the revolving structure can be more practical than taking all the money at once.

The trade-off is rate risk. Because HELOCs are variable-rate products, the payment can move with interest-rate changes. That can work in a borrower's favor when rates are falling, but it can also turn a manageable monthly payment into a tighter squeeze if borrowing costs rise. For that reason, a HELOC is often best when the borrower values access and expects to pay down balances relatively quickly.

Home equity loans buy stability

A home equity loan is typically a fixed-rate, lump-sum loan secured by the home. That makes it better suited to a single, known expense where the borrower wants a predictable payment from day one. Kitchen remodels, roof replacements, and debt consolidation are often easier to budget with a fixed payment than with a line of credit that can reset.

Right now, the fixed-rate option is pricier than the HELOC in both Bankrate’s and Curinos’ readings, but the premium buys certainty. That stability can matter more than a slightly lower starting rate if the borrower is stretching the budget, planning around a fixed income, or needs the discipline of a one-time disbursement instead of open-ended access to credit.

How to choose based on the job of the money

For renovations, the deciding factor is whether the project is fully scoped. If the work is staged or the final bill may change, a HELOC gives you room to borrow as costs emerge. If the job has a firm price and you want to know the monthly payment in advance, a home equity loan usually fits better.

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For debt consolidation, the fixed loan often has the edge when you are rolling several balances into one payment and want a clear payoff timeline. A HELOC can still work if the borrower is disciplined and intends to pay down the balance quickly, but the open credit line can become risky if old debts are replaced without changing spending habits.

For emergency liquidity, the HELOC is usually the cleaner tool because the money can sit available without being fully drawn. That makes it useful as a backstop for medical bills, home repairs, or other shocks. The downside is that the borrowing cost is not locked, so the safety net can become more expensive if rates rise after the line is opened.

Where each product becomes risky

Both products are second mortgages, so the home serves as collateral. If the borrower does not repay, the lender can take the property. That is the key risk that separates home equity borrowing from unsecured debt: the rates may be lower than many other loan types, but the stakes are higher.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau describes a HELOC as an open-end line of credit that allows repeated borrowing against home equity. That flexibility can become a problem if a homeowner treats the line like extra income rather than borrowed money. A home equity loan can also be risky if the fixed payment is too large for the household budget, especially if the borrower also carries a first mortgage, property taxes, insurance, and other debt.

A simple rule helps separate the two:

• Choose a HELOC when the expense is uncertain, ongoing, or likely to come in stages. • Choose a home equity loan when you know the full amount and want a fixed monthly payment. • Avoid both if your budget cannot absorb the payment without relying on future home-price gains or refinancing.

Why borrowers are still tapping home equity

Part of the appeal is balance-sheet strength. Bankrate said U.S. homeowners’ equity has grown by an average of 142% nationwide since 2020, which has expanded the pool of tappable equity and helped keep these products popular. That equity growth does not make borrowing risk-free, but it does explain why more households can consider home-secured borrowing as an alternative to credit cards or personal loans.

It also helps explain why the current rate environment matters so much. Home equity borrowing still looks inexpensive relative to many mortgage-rate alternatives, but the gap between a variable HELOC and a fixed home equity loan is really a choice between flexibility and certainty. In today’s market, the HELOC is the cheaper entry point, while the home equity loan is the pricier route to a known payment. The best choice is the one that matches how the money will actually be used, not just the rate printed on the first line.