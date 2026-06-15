Henderson backs Bellingham as England's World Cup x-factor

Jordan Henderson defended Jude Bellingham in Kansas City, calling him England's potential x-factor as debate grows over his place against Croatia.

Jordan Henderson has moved to shield Jude Bellingham from the noise that now follows every England tournament talk, saying he finds it "hard to read" what is written about the 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder. From England's Kansas City base on June 14, Henderson argued that Bellingham can still be the team's "X-factor" as Thomas Tuchel's side chase a first major trophy for 60 years.

The timing matters because England head into the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico under familiar pressure: expectation has risen fast, scrutiny has risen faster, and one player is again being turned into a referendum on the team's prospects. Henderson described Bellingham as a "top world-class player" and said his influence is often misunderstood, adding that the squad "love" him. That backing came against a backdrop of wider debate about Bellingham's public image, with England camp pushing back against criticism of his character and conduct.

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Selection remains part of the tension. England open against Croatia on Wednesday, June 18, and one of the main talking points is whether Bellingham or Morgan Rogers starts. Bellingham is competing directly with Rogers for a place in the opening games, underlining how quickly the conversation around England's most high-profile midfielder can swing from praise to doubt. If he starts, he will carry not just tactical importance but the burden of expectation that has attached itself to his name since he broke through as a teenager.

Source: nypost.com

The Football Association lists Bellingham on 48 senior caps and six goals, a record built rapidly since his first senior call-up in November 2020, when he was 17. He made his England debut on November 12, 2020, and has remained one of the side's central figures ever since. Henderson, by contrast, has played for England at seven major tournaments, and his defence of Bellingham reflected the perspective of a senior player who has seen how quickly public judgment can harden before a tournament is even decided.

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England's dependence on Bellingham is clear, but so is the cost of making him carry too much of the national mood. For a squad still searching for a title that has eluded England since 1966, Bellingham may indeed be the player who changes games. He is also the player around whom every complaint, every selection debate and every argument about England's ceiling now seems to gather.