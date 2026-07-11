Henderson warns England must stop Haaland before Norway quarterfinal

Henderson’s warning is rooted in Norway’s history with England and Haaland’s latest hat-trick for City. Stopping one striker now shapes the quarterfinal.

Jordan Henderson has framed England’s quarterfinal against Norway around one recurring problem: Erling Haaland. The veteran midfielder, whom The Football Association describes as one of England’s leading players in the centre with a “never-say-die attitude” and commitment to the cause, has seen enough of Norway to know how quickly the tie can tilt.

Henderson’s view carries weight because it comes from experience, not theory. He was captain of England’s Under-21 side at the 2013 UEFA Championship in Israel, where Norway beat England 3-1 in the group stage and knocked the Young Lions out of the tournament. A year later, after England’s 1-0 win over Norway at Wembley Stadium on 3 September 2014, Henderson said the team had to “lift their game again,” a reminder that even narrow wins over Norway have demanded more from England.

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That memory now sits alongside Haaland’s present-day threat. On 4 April 2026, The FA said the Norway striker scored a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool, sending City into the semi-finals for an eighth consecutive season. For England, that is the kind of form that forces opponents to build their plans around one player before the first whistle.

Henderson’s own route through the game explains why he sees the matchup so clearly. He began at Sunderland before moving to Liverpool in 2011, and The FA’s current England senior squad page identifies him as an established international with significant experience. That pedigree has made him a fixture in the dressing room and a voice players listen to when a match carries as much tactical pressure as a knockout tie against Norway.

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England’s task is not only to contain Haaland’s finishing, but to survive the physical and mental demands that come with him. Henderson has pointed to the resilience and character England showed against Mexico as the standard required to reach the semifinals. Against a forward who has already decided a quarter-final for Manchester City with three goals, the margin for error is small, and the stakes are all on the side that can manage the game around him.