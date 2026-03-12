NFL Free Agency 2026: Hendrickson, Jones Lead Winners

Trey Hendrickson and Daniel Jones headline the 2026 NFL free agency winners, while the Ravens face criticism after a failed Maxx Crosby trade.

Trey Hendrickson and Daniel Jones emerged as the most notable beneficiaries of the 2026 NFL free agency period, securing lucrative contracts that position them as key figures for their new teams. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are under scrutiny following a high-profile trade collapse, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the offseason market.

Major Deals: Hendrickson and Jones Take Center Stage

Multiple outlets, including CBS Sports and NFL.com, identified Trey Hendrickson as one of the top winners of free agency. The pass rusher, who has consistently ranked among league leaders in sacks and quarterback pressures, secured a sizable new contract that significantly boosts his earnings and cements his status as a defensive force. Hendrickson's new deal rewards his production and durability, as he has notched double-digit sacks in several consecutive seasons.

Hendrickson's career totals now include over 60 sacks and more than 70 tackles for loss.

He joins a defense looking to capitalize on his disruptive presence off the edge.

On the offensive side, Daniel Jones found himself among free agency's biggest winners, as reported by both CBS Sports and NFL.com. Despite an up-and-down tenure with the Giants, Jones secured a new contract that reflects the NFL's premium on starting quarterbacks, particularly those with experience and upside. His deal is seen as a major financial win for the former first-round pick.

Jones has thrown for over 13,000 career passing yards and contributed more than 60 passing touchdowns.

His rushing ability adds another dimension, with more than 1,500 career rushing yards.

Ravens Face Backlash After Crosby Trade Falls Through

While some teams celebrated their offseason moves, the Baltimore Ravens became a focal point for criticism after a highly anticipated trade for standout defensive end Maxx Crosby failed to materialize. CBS Sports reported that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was "gutted" by the collapse of the deal, which would have added one of the league's premier pass rushers to a unit already known for its defensive prowess.

The failed move leaves Baltimore to regroup, relying on its existing roster while missing out on Crosby's career total of more than 50 sacks and consistent All-Pro performances.

The Ravens, who have been playoff contenders in recent seasons, now face questions about their ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially in a competitive AFC.

Financial constraints also played a role, as the Ravens' salary cap situation limited their flexibility to absorb a major contract like Crosby's.

Broader Free Agency Winners and Losers

ESPN's analysis added further perspective, highlighting not only the headliners but also other notable performers in free agency. While Hendrickson and Jones were clear winners, the fallout from failed deals, like the Ravens' pursuit of Crosby, created ripple effects for other teams and players still awaiting new contracts or trades.

Other top free agents, including quarterbacks and skill position players, saw varying levels of interest depending on cap space and team needs.

Some veteran players remain on the market, hoping to sign before training camp begins.

Maxx Crosby, meanwhile, finds himself in an uncertain position, waiting to see where he will play in 2026 after the trade fell through. As NFL.com noted, his future remains one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Season

As free agency winds down and teams prepare for the draft, the impact of these transactions will come into sharper focus. The teams that invested heavily in proven talent, like those signing Hendrickson and Jones, are betting on immediate returns. Others, like the Ravens, must regroup and explore alternative strategies to remain competitive in a league where every move is scrutinized and the margin for error remains slim.

With the 2026 NFL standings set to reset, all eyes will be on how these winners and losers perform when the season begins.