Herbert Hoover museum reopens after $20.3 million renovation

Herbert Hoover's museum will reopen Aug. 6 after an 18-month, $20.3 million overhaul built to recast his legacy beyond the Depression.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will reopen Thursday in West Branch, Iowa, after an 18-month, $20.3 million renovation aimed at giving visitors a fuller view of the 31st president’s life and legacy. The project closed the museum effective Jan. 20, 2025, for the first major overhaul in more than 30 years.

The museum sits at 210 Parkside Drive on the grounds of the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site and is one of 16 presidential libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. During the closure, the museum still held some events, even as construction reshaped the main lobby and the gift shop area, where February 2025 images showed a new exterior wall taking form.

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The reopening comes with a deliberate shift in tone. Hoover’s name remains tied in the public mind to the Great Depression, yet the museum’s own exhibit text emphasizes how badly his reputation had collapsed after he left Washington in March 1933. That same material says Hoover found a new cause in October 1936 through the Boys Club of America, a turn that became central to his post-presidential work and later humanitarian identity.

Photo by Phil Evenden

The redesign is meant to reflect that broader arc. Updated exhibits are designed to help visitors learn and understand Hoover’s story through a more immersive experience for all ages, rather than a single celebratory narrative. The museum and the Hoover Presidential Foundation have linked the reopening to America’s 250th celebration, placing Hoover’s complicated record inside a larger national conversation about how the country remembers its leaders.

The U.S. National Archives via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That question has only grown more visible as museums and public history institutions revisit presidents whose tenures were failures in office but whose lives did not end there. Hoover’s case is especially sharp: he is still a shorthand for economic collapse, yet the historical record also includes famine relief, international humanitarian work and years spent trying to rebuild civic life after the White House. The new museum in West Branch now has a chance to present both sides with more balance, using a renovated space to show how reputations are made, broken and revised long after a presidency ends.