Hewett and Reid claim seventh Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title, Noskova wins first Grand Slam

Hewett and Reid won their seventh Wimbledon wheelchair doubles crown on No.1 Court, while Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova for her first Grand Slam title.

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won their seventh Wimbledon men’s wheelchair doubles title together on No.1 Court, recovering from a slow start to beat Gustavo Fernandez and Tokito Oda 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. The British pair extended their run to a 10th successive final at SW19, again underlining their status as one of the most reliable partnerships in the Championships draw.

Fernandez and Oda took the first set before Reid and Hewett tightened their return game and took control of the match. The turnaround was decisive, with the second and third sets both ending 6-1, 6-2 in the British pair’s favour in front of an ecstatic No.1 Court crowd.

Centre Court produced a different kind of breakthrough in the women’s singles final, where Linda Noskova won her first Grand Slam title by defeating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Noskova’s victory made her the third Czech woman to win Wimbledon in four years and the youngest women’s champion at the All England Club since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

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Taken together, the two finals gave day 13 of Wimbledon a clear competitive shape. Reid and Hewett added another chapter to a partnership that has become a fixture of the wheelchair doubles event, while Noskova’s title marked a first major triumph in a final that briefly shifted when Muchova forced a deciding set by taking the second. The final scoreline, however, confirmed Noskova’s control over the biggest stage of her career so far.

The day also reflected the range of excellence Wimbledon showcases across its show courts. On No.1 Court, Reid and Hewett’s seventh title reinforced a dominant record that now stretches across a full decade of successive finals. On Centre Court, Noskova’s win added a new name to the women’s singles roll of honour and deepened Czech success at the Championships, with three Wimbledon women’s singles champions emerging from the country in a four-year span.