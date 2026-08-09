Høgh nets first Celtic hat-trick in 5-1 rout of Kilmarnock

Kasper Høgh scored inside the first minute and finished a first-half hat-trick in 35 minutes as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 5-1 at Rugby Park.

Kasper Høgh turned his first Celtic goals into a first-half hat-trick in 35 minutes, and in doing so he gave the club an immediate, high-stakes verdict on its recruitment. Celtic won 5-1 at Rugby Park, with Høgh striking inside the first minute and completing his treble long before the match had fully opened up.

The scale of the performance mattered as much as the scoreline. Celtic were 4-0 ahead before Kilmarnock could settle, and Høgh’s rapid burst on Kilmarnock’s new grass pitch turned a tricky away fixture into a statement afternoon for a team expected to keep winning while changing gears. For a title-chasing side, that kind of instant end product is not a luxury. It is the standard new signings are judged against.

Høgh’s hat-trick was his first for Celtic and, after criticism had begun to gather around his start, the response was immediate. The National and The Herald both framed the treble as an answer to those doubts, while Celtic’s own post-match coverage highlighted the performance as a five-star display and published Høgh’s reaction after the victory. Aiden McGeady also weighed in after the game, adding to the sense that the striker’s breakthrough had already become a talking point well beyond the final whistle.

The result came with Shaun Maloney running the touchline because Martin O’Neill missed the match after a hospital stay. O’Neill had been at the team hotel and spoken to the players, but he was still not in the dugout at Rugby Park, leaving Maloney to oversee a game that was effectively over before half-time.

Høgh’s timing strengthened the impression that Celtic may have found a forward who fits the pace and pressure of the Scottish Premiership quickly enough to matter. The opener came almost immediately, the hat-trick arrived in 35 minutes, and Celtic carried the kind of ruthless control that title contenders are expected to show away from home. What started as a personal breakthrough for Høgh became an early test of whether Celtic’s transfer judgment has delivered a player ready to decide games at once.