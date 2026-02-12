HGTV Cancels 'Rehab Addict' After Racial Slur Incident

HGTV has canceled its popular show 'Rehab Addict' after star Nicole Curtis was caught using a racial epithet on set, raising questions about industry responses to on-air conduct.

HGTV has canceled its long-running home renovation series 'Rehab Addict' after the show’s host, Nicole Curtis, was recorded using a racial epithet during filming, according to NBC News. The decision marks an abrupt end for one of the network’s most recognizable programs and places renewed attention on how the television industry addresses race-related incidents.

Show’s Sudden Cancellation Follows On-Set Incident

The announcement came after footage emerged of Curtis using a racial slur during production. While HGTV did not immediately release a detailed statement, NBC News confirmed the cancellation was directly linked to the incident. The network’s swift action reflects a broader industry trend of zero tolerance for discriminatory language and behavior in the workplace.

'Rehab Addict': A Staple of HGTV Programming

'Rehab Addict' was one of HGTV’s most popular renovation series, consistently drawing strong viewership and earning a loyal fanbase.

The show’s success contributed to HGTV’s ranking among the leading TV networks in the U.S. by viewership in recent years.

Nicole Curtis was known for her hands-on approach to restoring historic homes, and the program was frequently cited for its authenticity and educational value.

According to the Peabody Awards profile, the series earned critical recognition for its impact on home renovation television.

Viewership data from NBCUniversal highlights that many of HGTV’s shows, including 'Rehab Addict', have consistently performed well with key demographics. The network’s schedule has relied on such programs to maintain its competitive edge, as seen in its show ratings and audience breakdowns.

Industry Context: Addressing Race-Related Incidents

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of diversity and inclusion practices in television. Recent years have seen several high-profile cancellations and suspensions following the use of offensive language or conduct on set. Data from the EEOC shows a continued number of workplace harassment claims within the entertainment industry, while research from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative highlights persistent challenges regarding representation and workplace culture in U.S. media.

Analysis by Pew Research notes that the public and industry response to similar incidents can be swift and highly visible, often leading to organizational changes and new policies to address discrimination.

What’s Next for HGTV and the Industry

The cancellation of 'Rehab Addict' underscores the evolving standards for on- and off-camera conduct in television. Networks are increasingly held accountable by both audiences and advertisers to uphold values of inclusion, with swift disciplinary action becoming the norm. For HGTV, the network will need to fill a significant programming gap left by one of its flagship shows, while also reaffirming its commitment to diversity and respectful workplace culture.

The broader television industry continues to grapple with how best to prevent and respond to discrimination. As public expectations evolve and official oversight increases, both content creators and networks are under pressure to demonstrate accountability and transparency.