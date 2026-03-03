HGTV Hosts Highlight America's Unexpected Vacation Gem

HGTV personalities D'Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola introduce viewers to an unexpected vacation spot on their new travel series, aiming to inspire off-the-beaten-path adventures.

D'Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola, hosts of a new series on HGTV, are inviting audiences to rethink their travel plans by spotlighting one of the most unexpected vacation destinations in the United States. Their latest show seeks to motivate viewers to discover lesser-known corners of the country, shifting interest away from traditional hotspots and toward unique, under-the-radar getaways.

The Rise of Unexpected Destinations

Travel experts have noted a growing trend among American travelers seeking experiences beyond the usual tourist routes. According to the U.S. Travel Association's Travel Trends Index, interest in emerging destinations has risen steadily in recent years. This shift reflects a desire for adventure, authenticity, and crowd-free exploration—a trend Carden and Cola's new series aims to capture and amplify.

HGTV's Fresh Take on Travel

The new HGTV series follows Carden and Cola as they explore hidden gems across America. While the show's full list of featured locations is still under wraps, Collider reports that their pick for the "most unexpected vacation spot" is set to surprise even seasoned travelers. The series emphasizes personal stories, local culture, and the unique charm of communities often overlooked by mainstream travel media.

Data from the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) shows that secondary cities and rural destinations are experiencing notable increases in visitation numbers.

The Statista U.S. Domestic Tourism report highlights that more than 30% of Americans prioritized new and unique locations for their leisure travel in the past year.

Why Travelers Seek the Unexpected

This nationwide interest in unexpected vacation spots is driven by several factors:

Desire to avoid crowds and over-tourism in popular cities

Increased flexibility with remote work, allowing longer or more frequent trips

Social media inspiration and word-of-mouth recommendations

The appeal of authentic, local experiences away from typical tourist paths

Pew Research Center's analysis on where Americans traveled and why reports that 41% of surveyed travelers cited "discovering something new" as a top motivation for exploring lesser-known destinations.

Impact on Local Communities

By shining a spotlight on hidden gems, travel shows like Carden and Cola's can help boost local economies. The AAA Travel Data Center indicates that even a modest uptick in tourism can create jobs and support small businesses in these areas. However, experts also emphasize the importance of responsible tourism to ensure that increased attention does not harm the very communities that make these spots special.

Looking Ahead

As Carden and Cola's series debuts, their spotlight on an "unexpected vacation spot" is likely to spark curiosity and inspire viewers to consider alternative destinations for their next getaway. With interest in unconventional travel experiences at an all-time high, the show arrives at the perfect moment to encourage Americans to broaden their horizons and embrace the diversity of sights the country has to offer.