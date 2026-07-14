HHS restores $10 billion in child care and welfare funding after court losses

Child care slots, cash assistance and local social services in five states were at risk after HHS froze about $10.6 billion, then backed down under court pressure.

Child care slots, cash assistance and local social services in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York were thrown into uncertainty when HHS froze access to about $10.6 billion in federal aid. The department later backed away after judges blocked the cutoff, turning the dispute into a direct test of whether the administration could hold back safety-net money already approved by Congress.

The freeze began on January 6, 2026, and hit money flowing through three major programs: nearly $2.4 billion in Child Care and Development Fund aid, $7.35 billion in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grants and $869 million in Social Services Block Grant funding. HHS said it had serious concerns about widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in state-administered programs, and the administration pointed to a major welfare-fraud case in Minnesota as part of its rationale. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said about $5 billion of the frozen funds were in California alone.

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The five states sued HHS two days later, arguing that the freeze had been imposed without state-specific evidence and would disrupt essential services for low-income families. A federal judge temporarily blocked the move on January 12, and a New York judge extended the block on February 7. Letitia James said New Yorkers relied on the money for necessities after winning a second court order preventing the cutoff.

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill defended the action by saying families deserved confidence that the programs were being used lawfully. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the targeted states had refused to show the administration their plans for eliminating fraud.

Photo by Tara Winstead

The clash became part of a broader fight over whether the White House and HHS could withhold congressionally appropriated social-safety-net funds from Democratic-led states. For child care providers, county welfare offices and families already living near the edge, the legal back-and-forth was never abstract: it threatened the flow of federal dollars that keep low-income households connected to child care, emergency aid and basic services.