Hickenlooper fends off primary challenge in Colorado Senate race

Hickenlooper beat back Julie Gonzales and kept his Senate path clear, turning a generational challenge into a test that establishment Democrats passed.

John Hickenlooper held off state Sen. Julie Gonzales in Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary, preserving a clear path to a second term in a state that still gives Democrats an advantage in November. NBC News projected Hickenlooper’s win after early results showed him leading 57% to 43% with more than 560,000 ballots cast.

The result underscored the staying power of an incumbent with deep statewide name recognition. Hickenlooper, 74, served as Denver mayor from 2003 to 2011 and Colorado governor from 2011 to 2019 before winning the Senate seat in 2020 by defeating Republican Cory Gardner. Gonzales, 43, built her challenge around generational change and a more aggressive progressive agenda, casting the race as a test of whether Colorado Democrats wanted a newer political voice at the top of the ticket.

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Instead, Hickenlooper leaned on experience, stability and a record that stretches across city hall, the governor’s office and the U.S. Senate. His victory came after a late-May poll showed a competitive contest, with Hickenlooper ahead 41% to 34%, a sign that Gonzales had forced the incumbent to spend real energy defending a seat many Democrats had expected to keep comfortably.

The primary itself became a measure of the limits of progressive insurgency in a statewide race. Gonzales did not collapse into irrelevance, but her challenge fell short against a former governor who had already won one high-profile Senate race and who retained enough support to dominate the final count. Colorado’s Democratic lean means the party’s nominee is expected to begin the general election with a sizable advantage, but the primary still exposed the tension between a younger activist wing and the older establishment that continues to control many statewide contests.

Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Hickenlooper’s election-night posture suggested he viewed the result as larger than his own campaign. He said he never lost faith and framed the win as a sign Democrats could sweep in November. He will now turn toward Republican state Sen. Mark Baisley in the general election, where the fundamental partisan math favors Democrats but the primary showed that even in blue-leaning Colorado, incumbency and familiarity still carry real weight.