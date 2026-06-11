High mortgage rates to keep U.S. housing market sluggish in 2026

High mortgage rates are keeping sellers sidelined, holding U.S. turnover near 4.1 million and leaving first-time buyers with worse odds in 2026.

House hunters are not the only ones stuck. Elevated mortgage rates are freezing many existing owners in place, throttling turnover across the U.S. housing market and keeping prices on only a mild upward path as 2026 unfolds.

Freddie Mac said the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 6.52% on June 11, far above the 4.3% average of the past decade. Reuters’ latest survey of housing specialists showed that benchmark rate falling only slightly to 6.4% next quarter and 6.3% in the fourth quarter, with borrowing costs still expected to stay above 6% through 2028. That is the lock-in effect in practice: when financing stays this expensive, owners with lower-rate loans are less likely to sell, move up or trade into a different market, and overall mobility slows.

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The pressure is showing up in transactions, even after a modest rebound in official sales data. The National Association of Realtors said existing-home sales rose 3.2% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million, the highest pace since December, but still far below the early-2021 peak of 6.6 million. Inventory increased to 1.55 million units, equal to 4.5 months’ supply, while the median existing-home price reached a May record of $429,300. Reuters’ poll projects existing-home sales near a 4.1 million-unit annualized pace this quarter and next, only edging slightly higher later in the year.

Affordability remains the central drag. Reuters found that nearly two-thirds of analysts expect conditions for first-time buyers to worsen, and 13 of 21 said a shortage of entry-level homes is among the biggest barriers to ownership. ING chief international economist James Knightley said the average mortgage is around $460,000, translating into a monthly payment of nearly $3,000 and more than half of the median after-tax pay of the average American. That math leaves first-time buyers squeezed just as existing owners stay put, tightening the supply of starter homes and keeping entry-level competition intense.

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The outlook for relief is limited. Reuters reported that economists now expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates for the rest of 2026, with some markets even pricing a December hike. Home prices are expected to rise only modestly, with the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller 20-City Index forecast to gain 1.2% this year and 2.0% next year, both below inflation. Builders are also pulling back cautiously: April housing starts came in at a 1.465 million annualized pace, with single-family starts down 9.0% from March. The result is a housing market that is not crashing, but is still largely stuck.