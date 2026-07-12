Hillsborough Law advances, promising duty of candour and family legal aid

The Hillsborough Law moved closer to becoming law with a duty of candour, family legal aid, and new penalties for officials who mislead the public.

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill, known as the Hillsborough Law, was introduced to Parliament on 16 September 2025 as a direct response to the institutional failure that followed the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield, where 97 Liverpool fans died in the crush on 15 April 1989. The bill would force public authorities and officials to act transparently, assist investigations and give bereaved families stronger legal footing when the state is under scrutiny.

At its core is a statutory duty of candour and assistance. That duty would require public bodies and officials to be open with inquiries, inquests and investigations, rather than closing ranks when fatal mistakes or allegations of wrongdoing emerge. The legislation also proposes provisions on ethical conduct, misleading the public and reform of misconduct in public office.

The bill would also expand legal aid at inquests, with non-means-tested help in relevant cases, and the package is the largest expansion of legal aid in a decade for bereaved families.

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The legislation advanced through its second reading in the House of Commons on 3 November 2025, but its report stage and third reading were delayed on 19 January 2026 while ministers sought further amendments. Ministers wanted to balance transparency and national security in relation to the intelligence services. As of 10 July 2026, the bill remained in the final stages in Parliament.

An early-day motion tabled on 9 July 2025 on government policy for the Hillsborough Law was signed by 84 MPs, and campaigners continued to push for a duty of candour. Liverpool FC welcomed the bill’s introduction as a legacy for the 97.