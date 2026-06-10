Hilton to face Becerra in California governor race after tight primary

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra advanced from California’s crowded governor primary after days of ballot counting. The November race now pits a Republican media figure against a Democratic veteran in a test of affordability politics.

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are headed to California’s Nov. 3, 2026 governor’s race after a razor-thin all-party primary that left the field unsettled for days. Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, will face Becerra, the former U.S. health and human services secretary and former California attorney general, in a contest to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The matchup gives California voters a clear choice between a Republican who built his profile in conservative media and a Democrat with deep statewide experience in Sacramento and Washington. Hilton also carried Donald Trump’s endorsement, adding a national partisan marker to a race that is otherwise being fought over California’s own problems, not Washington talking points.

That tension was sharpened by the way the primary unfolded. California’s June 2 governor election used the state’s all-party system, which sends the top two vote-getters to the general election regardless of party. The field was sprawling, with about 60 candidates, and the count moved slowly as vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots were processed after Election Night. In the early days after the primary, about 4.8 million ballots had been counted, or roughly 55% of the total votes. Becerra briefly moved ahead of Hilton in later ballot drops before final projections settled the matchup.

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The result points to how California’s political identity is being tested. The state’s top-two primary can produce same-party general election runoffs in crowded contests, but this year’s race ended with a Republican against a Democrat, a sharper partisan split than many had expected. That makes the November campaign more than a personal duel between two familiar names. It is a referendum on whether the state’s dominant political coalitions can still address the issues most likely to decide the race.

Those issues are already visible. A California governor candidate guide from CBS News highlighted housing, affordability and the insurance crisis as major concerns. Candidates are pressing plans to increase housing supply, lower costs and confront policies contributing to the housing shortage, while insurers continue to pull back from the state. In a race defined by narrow margins and slow-counted ballots, those kitchen-table pressures may matter more than the crowded primary ever did.