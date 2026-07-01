Hincapié sent off for covering his mouth as Mexico beats Ecuador

Piero Hincapié was sent off for covering his mouth while speaking to Santiago Giménez, the second World Cup red card under FIFA’s new rule.

Piero Hincapié was sent off in stoppage time after covering his mouth while speaking to Santiago Giménez, a gesture that now carries a red card when it conceals a confrontation with an opponent. The dismissal came after a VAR review and left Ecuador down to 10 men in Mexico’s 2-0 win at Mexico City Stadium.

The result sent Mexico into the round of 16 on goals from Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones. Hincapié, the Arsenal defender in Ecuador’s lineup, became the second player at this World Cup to be punished for covering his mouth. Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón was first, after he was shown a red card on June 20, 2026, in a match against Turkey.

AI-generated illustration

The International Football Association Board approved the rule on April 28, 2026, at a special meeting in Vancouver, Canada. The proposal targeted discriminatory or inappropriate behavior. It applies when a player covers his mouth in a confrontational exchange with an opponent, but not during normal conversation or tactical instructions.

Gianni Infantino backed the measure in February, saying players would not be allowed to cover their mouths when speaking to an opponent. Before the tournament, FIFA communicated the new amendments to all 48 World Cup teams.

Pyaet via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Hincapié’s dismissal also highlighted how quickly the new standard is being enforced. The law has already produced two red cards in the same tournament, with Almirón’s case setting the precedent and Hincapié’s sending Ecuador out in a match that had already tilted Mexico’s way. The action has also revived the informal “Vinícius Law” label attached to the rule after the February dispute involving Vinícius Júnior and Gianluca Prestianni.