Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Sheep in the Box opens in U.S. theaters

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s grief-centered sci-fi fable opened in U.S. theaters July 24, with Neon backing a release built for art-house audiences.

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Sheep in the Box opened in U.S. theaters July 24, bringing the Japanese filmmaker’s latest story of grief and technology to American screens after Neon set the release date in June. The film follows a grieving couple, played by Haruka Ayase and Daigo, who use technology to recreate their deceased son as a humanoid named Sho.

The release fits squarely into the lane Kore-eda has occupied with American audiences for years. His work has built a reputation around intimate family dramas, memory, loss and the quiet moral choices that shape ordinary lives, and Sheep in the Box extends that pattern into near-future science fiction. Screen Daily described it as a Cannes competition title and a sci-fi feature, while review headlines from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Screen framed it as a grief-centered story shaped by AI companionship.

That combination helps explain why Kore-eda continues to command attention in U.S. arthouse circles. His films tend to favor domestic settings, emotional restraint and small interactions that carry larger social weight, a style that has made him a familiar name on the festival circuit and a reliable draw for viewers looking beyond franchise filmmaking. The new film’s premise, a couple trying to recover a child through a humanoid facsimile, carries the same tenderness and unease that have marked his earlier work, but in a form that travels easily across borders because the emotional stakes are immediate even when the technology is speculative.

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The film’s path to theaters also shows how specialty distribution still works in the United States. Deadline reported in September 2025 that Kore-eda had started shooting Sheep in the Box with Gaga and Goodfellas handling sales. Neon later acquired the film for U.S., U.K. and Australian distribution, and Screen Daily also reported that Neon had taken it for U.S., U.K. and Australian release. A Neon social-media post said the film opened in theaters July 24.

Interest in the film reached beyond its commercial rollout. Japan Society in New York scheduled a July 19, 2026 closing-film screening with a director Q&A and reception, underscoring how Kore-eda’s name still carries cultural weight well past Japan. For American viewers, Sheep in the Box arrives as both a new genre turn and a continuation of the humane, carefully observed filmmaking that made Kore-eda one of the most respected voices in international cinema.