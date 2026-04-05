Hiryu no Ken Collection Brings Classic Fighting Series to PC

The legendary Hiryu no Ken series is set for a PC comeback with the newly announced Hiryu no Ken Collection, introducing a new generation to classic Japanese fighting games.

Culture Brain has announced the release of the Hiryu no Ken Collection for PC, marking the first time the classic Japanese fighting franchise will be officially available for modern computers. The announcement, reported by Gematsu, gives longtime fans and new players a chance to revisit one of Japan’s enduring martial arts game series.

Legacy of the Hiryu no Ken Series

The Hiryu no Ken series (also known as "Flying Dragon" in Western releases) originated in the late 1980s and became a staple of Japan’s fighting game scene throughout the 1990s. Developed by Culture Brain, the series is noted for its unique martial arts themes, a diverse roster of fighters, and a blend of tournament-style combat with light RPG elements.

First released in 1985, the series expanded across platforms including the NES, Super Famicom, Game Boy, and Nintendo 64.

The games were praised for introducing innovative mechanics, such as the "Body Attack System" that targeted specific body parts during combat.

According to the official Nintendo page, the Super Famicom entries were among the most popular in the franchise, solidifying its cult following in Japan.

What the Hiryu no Ken Collection Offers

While full details on the PC collection are forthcoming, the release is expected to include several classic titles, potentially with quality-of-life improvements such as save states, enhanced visuals, and customizable controls. This marks a significant opportunity for Western audiences, as many earlier entries were never officially localized outside Japan.

The collection is likely to feature the original NES and Super Famicom titles, as well as later entries from the franchise’s rich history.

Fans are hopeful for inclusion of rare or previously Japan-exclusive titles, given the series’ broad timeline and cult status among import gamers.

The move to PC aligns with a recent trend of retro game collections being remastered or re-released for modern platforms, targeting both nostalgia-driven fans and newcomers.

Reception and Influence

The Hiryu no Ken franchise is remembered for its impact on fighting game design and its role in popularizing martial arts-themed video games in Japan. While it did not achieve the same international fame as Street Fighter or Tekken, its legacy endures among genre enthusiasts and collectors.

Sales data from Famitsu indicate that certain entries in the series performed strongly in their release weeks, especially during the 16-bit era. The franchise’s longevity—spanning over a dozen mainline and spin-off titles—underscores its persistent appeal.

Looking Ahead

The announcement of the Hiryu no Ken Collection for PC opens the door for a new generation to experience a foundational piece of Japanese game history. With retro game preservation and accessibility becoming increasingly valued, this collection stands to introduce the series to a broader, global audience.

As more details emerge regarding the content and release date, fans and curious newcomers alike will be watching to see how Culture Brain adapts its legacy for modern systems—and whether this signals renewed interest for future entries or remakes in the classic fighting franchise.