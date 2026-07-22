Hitler’s birthplace in Austria opens as police station

Austria turned Hitler’s birthplace into a police station, aiming to block neo-Nazi pilgrimage. Critics say the choice also exposes the uneasy politics of remembering Nazi-era sites.

Austria has turned the three-story house in Braunau am Inn where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station, ending years of legal and political wrangling over one of Europe’s most sensitive addresses. The building sits on Salzburger Vorstadt 15 near the German border, in a town long burdened by unwanted attention.

The decision was designed to do more than change the building’s use. Austrian authorities seized the property to keep it from becoming a neo-Nazi pilgrimage site, and later moved ahead with a remodel meant to strip away its symbolic power. In 2017, Austria made a compulsory purchase of the house after the owner resisted state plans, and in 2019 the government said the structure would be remodeled.

AI-generated illustration

That plan became concrete on June 2, 2020, when Austria presented an architectural design for the conversion. Work began on Oct. 2, 2023, and the state’s answer to the building’s history was unusually direct: place a visible institution of democratic authority inside a site tied to the rise of Adolf Hitler. DW described the project as a way to “neutralize” the building and deter neo-Nazis.

The choice of a police station has also drawn criticism. DW noted that Austrian police played a questionable role during the Nazi era, a history that complicates the symbolism of moving law enforcement into Hitler’s birthplace. That tension has made the building a larger test of memory politics in Austria: whether the state should erase, preserve, repurpose or tightly control sites associated with extremism.

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Braunau am Inn has lived with that burden for decades. Reuters later said the controversy over Hitler’s birthplace showed that confronting a dark past can take decades, and this project reflects that slow struggle across Europe. Austria’s approach now places the building under public use and state control, hoping to deny extremists a shrine while forcing the address into an ordinary civic role.