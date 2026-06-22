Hélio Varela says Cape Verde could have beaten Uruguay in 2-2 draw

Hélio Varela’s equalizer turned a World Cup point into a statement: Cape Verde left Miami believing it had left goals and a win on the table.

Cape Verde left Hard Rock Stadium with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, but Hélio Varela treated the result like a missed chance rather than a moral victory. The forward, who scored the equalizer, said Cape Verde stayed compact defensively, increased its chances against Uruguay’s goal and still believed the match could have been won.

The Group H meeting on June 21, 2026, in Miami, Florida, was Cape Verde’s second game of the tournament and a reminder that the island nation is no longer content merely to compete. Kevin Pina had already scored for the Africans, and Varela’s goal came after a defensive mistake from Uruguay that left him with an open net. The result pulled Cape Verde level after trailing in the game and kept its World Cup hopes alive in a group that also includes Spain and Saudi Arabia.

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For Uruguay, the draw was another setback in a flat start to the tournament. Marcelo Bielsa’s team finished with only two points from two matches, a position that leaves little room for error as the group stage moves on. FIFA listed the match as the second Group H showdown for both sides and set kickoff for 18:00 local time in Miami.

The sharper edge of Varela’s remarks was not the equalizer itself, but what it said about Cape Verde’s changing standard. A team that once would have celebrated simply staying in a game against a traditional South American power now judged the night by what it failed to convert. That is a different kind of pressure, and a different kind of ambition.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

The 2-2 draw did more than put points on the board. It showed Cape Verde measuring itself by chances missed, not by the novelty of the occasion, and that shift may matter as much as the standings in Group H.