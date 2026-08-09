Hodgkinson targets third straight European 800m title in Birmingham

Keely Hodgkinson heads to Birmingham chasing a third European 800m crown, with a home title she says would carry Olympic-level weight.

Keely Hodgkinson will chase a third straight European 800m title at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, where the European Athletics Championships run from 10 to 16 August and are set to be the first ever staged in Great Britain. The British Olympic champion arrives with the pressure of a home crowd, a loaded Team GB squad and a season she has already described as tricky.

For Hodgkinson, the stakes go beyond another medal. A major title on home soil is still missing from her resume, and Birmingham offers the kind of stage that can turn a successful career into a defining one. She has said a European crown in front of British fans would mean as much to her as Olympic gold, a measure of how much this race carries for an athlete trying to reassert her status after an uneven summer.

The 24-year-old has already shown how quickly she can own this championship. In Munich in 2022, Hodgkinson won European 800m gold in 1:59.04, then defended the title in Rome in 2024 in 1:58.65 despite being unwell. She led from the front in that final and held off Slovakia’s Gabriela Gajanova and France’s Anais Bourgoin, underlining why she enters Birmingham as the reigning two-time European outdoor champion.

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This season has not been as clean. Hodgkinson pulled out of the 400m final at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham after feeling “a little twinge”, having used the shorter distance to sharpen her first-lap speed and push toward an 800m world-record attempt. Even so, she has returned to winning ways at the London Diamond League and added a world indoor 800m title in Poland in championship-record time earlier in 2026.

Great Britain has named a 98-strong squad for the championships, with Hodgkinson joined by Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in a team that will compete against about 1,500 athletes from around 50 countries. That scale, combined with Birmingham’s place in British sporting history, gives Hodgkinson a title defense that feels less like another stop on the circuit and more like a test of legacy.