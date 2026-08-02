Holcim to sell majority stake in Philippines unit to Huaxin for $527 million

Holcim will hand Huaxin a 68% stake in its Philippines cement business for $527 million, with the unit valued at up to $807 million as control shifts east.

Holcim said it would sell a 68% stake in its Philippines business to Huaxin Building Materials for $527 million, a transaction that could lift the total value of the unit to $807 million if the remaining shares are sold later. The deal hands a Chinese cement group a larger foothold in one of Southeast Asia’s most important construction markets, where cement supply shapes everything from housing costs to public-works budgets.

The Swiss building-materials company said the sale fit its strategy to streamline the portfolio and focus on markets and products that better matched long-term goals. The move also continued a broader reshaping of industrial supply chains, as global manufacturers trim assets in lower-priority markets while Chinese companies look abroad for capacity, distribution and growth. For the Philippines, the change of ownership matters because cement is not a niche product. It is a core input for roads, ports, schools, factories and mass housing, and control of a major producer can influence pricing power, investment timing and local supply relationships.

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Holcim Philippines has long been a significant operator in the country, with major cement plants in Mabini and Misamis Oriental. Holcim Philippines materials and industry data have said the company was investing to reach 12 million metric tons of cement capacity, underscoring the scale of the asset base that Huaxin is buying into. The business has also set a decarbonization target, aiming to reach net zero by 2050, which makes future ownership important for plant upgrades, fuel efficiency and lower-carbon production methods.

The two companies already had a working link in the Philippines market. A 2018 Huaxin Cement related-party announcement said Huaxin intended to sign the Kalayaan 2 Project EPC general contract with Holcim Philippines, showing the relationship extended beyond a one-off sale. That history may ease the transition, but it also highlights how Chinese industrial groups are becoming more embedded in Asian construction supply chains.

Photo by Joe Hayes

The initial sale will close only after customary approvals. Holcim said the rest of the stake would be sold over the next three to five years, with the final structure determining how much operational control Huaxin ultimately gains. The transaction follows other Holcim disposals and restructurings in markets including Nigeria and across Africa, as the company keeps reshaping its global footprint around higher-return businesses.