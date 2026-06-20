Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty announce first baby, due in December

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty shared a baby-girl announcement on Instagram, with a December due date set to make Gordon Ramsay a grandfather for the first time.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty turned a family milestone into a polished social-media reveal, announcing that they are expecting a baby girl due in December 2026. The Instagram post, shared on Saturday, showed Ramsay’s baby bump and Peaty’s hand at her waist, a familiar image in an era when public figures often package private news for a global audience.

Ramsay, 26, and Peaty, 31, wrote, “Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026” and “We can’t wait to meet our baby girl.” The announcement lands as both a personal and public marker for a couple whose relationship has been visible since 2023 and whose engagement was reported in September 2024.

The pregnancy comes six months after the pair married at Bath Abbey on December 27, 2025, in a ceremony described as star-studded and attended by David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The wedding placed the Ramsay and Beckham circles in the same frame, underscoring how high-profile sports and entertainment families increasingly treat major milestones as shared public moments, even as those same moments test the boundaries of privacy.

For Gordon Ramsay, the news carries a particularly personal weight: he is set to become a grandfather for the first time. The chef’s daughter is having her first child, while Peaty is already a father. He welcomed his son, George-Anderson Adetola Peaty, in September 2020 with his former partner, Eirianedd Munro, making the baby with Ramsay his second child.

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Reaction was immediate online. Victoria Beckham commented “congratulations” on the post, while Romeo Beckham responded with heart emojis, a small but pointed reminder of how tightly these families’ public and private lives now intersect. Yet the celebration also sits against a more complicated backdrop, after reports said Peaty’s parents were absent from the Bath Abbey wedding amid an ongoing family feud.

The new baby girl pushes the story beyond a glossy announcement. It marks another stage in a relationship that has moved quickly from Instagram visibility to marriage and parenthood, with each step unfolding in public view and under intense interest from fans of both families.