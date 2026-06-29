Home equity loans and HELOCs can help pay off credit card debt

Lower payments can help, but once card debt sits behind the house, discipline matters more than the headline rate.

The Federal Reserve’s current consumer credit data puts credit card rates at 21.00 percent for all accounts and 21.52 percent for accounts assessed interest. Home equity borrowing can be a clean way to crush those balances, but it only works when the refinance-like logic is real. The basic trade is simple: you swap revolving debt that is charging around 21 percent for a loan tied to your home, which can reduce monthly pressure, but it also turns unsecured debt into debt with a lien on the house.

Why the math looks tempting

Those are punishing costs of carrying balances, especially for households already under strain. Federal Reserve data also shows consumer debt makes up about one-fourth of household debt, with credit cards among the main components. Consolidation remains a major household balance-sheet issue.

That rate gap is what makes a home equity loan or HELOC look attractive on paper. If the goal is to replace a high-rate card balance with a lower-cost loan and then stop borrowing on the cards, the move can function like a disciplined restructuring. If the goal is simply to create room on the cards while leaving spending habits unchanged, the savings can evaporate fast.

Home equity loan and HELOC are not the same tool

A home equity loan is a specific amount of money borrowed against the equity in your home, usually paid out as a lump sum. A HELOC is an open-end line of credit that lets you borrow repeatedly against your equity, more like a credit card, with the home serving as collateral. If you already have a mortgage, both are typically treated as second mortgages, so they stack behind the first loan on the property.

That structure matters because the payment pattern differs. Home equity loans are usually paid back over a shorter period than a traditional 30-year mortgage, which can mean larger monthly payments even if the interest rate is lower than a credit card’s. HELOCs, by contrast, let you borrow, spend, and repay as you go, and the payment can vary with the outstanding balance and rate terms.

When a fixed loan is the safer consolidation choice

A home equity loan is often the better fit when you want predictability. The lump sum lets you wipe out card balances in one shot, and if the rate is fixed, the payment schedule is easier to budget around than a revolving line that can reset. That matters most if you have a clear payoff horizon and no intention of adding new card debt after the consolidation closes.

The shorter repayment period is also the trade-off. Because the balance is repaid faster than a long mortgage, the monthly bill can be higher than borrowers expect, even when the headline rate is lower than what they were paying on cards. For financially stretched homeowners, that is a useful stress test: if the payment only works because it assumes future refinancing or a future bonus, the loan is not really affordable.

Why HELOC flexibility can become payment risk

A HELOC gives you more flexibility, but that flexibility cuts both ways. It lets you borrow repeatedly, and the available credit is replenished as you make payments. That is useful for irregular expenses, but it also makes it easier to redraw what you just paid down, which is exactly how debt consolidation can fail.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The bigger hazard comes when the draw period ends. Federal banking regulators and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors warned that borrowers can face challenges as HELOCs near the end of their draw periods and move into amortizing repayment or balloon payments. Some borrowers will handle the change, but others can face higher payments because of principal amortization or an interest-rate reset, especially if property values or finances weaken before the reset.

If you need certainty, a fixed-payment structure is easier to plan around. If you choose a HELOC, you need enough cash flow to survive the repayment period without assuming the line will still be cheap or easy to refinance when the draw window closes.

The tax rule is narrower than many borrowers expect

The IRS draws a sharp line on deductibility. For tax years beginning after 2017, interest on home equity loans or HELOCs is deductible only if the borrowed funds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home securing the loan. If you use the proceeds to pay personal debts, including credit card debt, that interest is not deductible.

That means a home equity loan used to erase card balances may lower your monthly payment, but it does not automatically create a tax break. The after-tax math is often worse than people assume, because the interest savings from moving off a 21 percent card balance can be real even when the deduction disappears completely.

A practical decision framework

Before using home equity to clear credit card debt, test the plan against four questions:

• Is the rate stable enough for the full payoff period? A fixed-rate home equity loan gives you more certainty; a HELOC usually carries more reset risk and can move into a more expensive repayment phase later.

• Can you repay on schedule without borrowing again? If the cards are going to run back up, consolidation only converts the problem into a bigger one secured by your home. A HELOC lets you borrow, spend, and repay as you go, which makes self-control central to the outcome.

• Does the repayment horizon fit your cash flow? Home equity loans are usually repaid over shorter periods, so the monthly bill can be higher than expected even when the rate is lower than a credit card’s.

• Could a payment shock threaten the house? Because both products use your home as collateral, missing payments can put the lien at risk. The CFPB advises that if you are already having trouble paying your mortgage, you should consider other options and speak with a housing counselor before adding more debt against the property.