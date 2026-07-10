Home exchanges surge as travelers hunt cheaper holidays

Some travelers say home swaps have cut holiday bills by £18,000-£20,000. With 24% of Brits open to swapping, the model is moving from niche to mainstream.

One home exchanger said in a BBC interview that she had saved about £18,000 to £20,000 through home exchanges. Instead of paying for flights, hotels and multiple rooms, travelers are trading homes and, in some cases, saving sums large enough to change how they plan a trip for years.

That shift is not just about money. The appeal is also practical and cultural: people want to live like locals, stay off the tourist trail and avoid the feel of a packaged break. The question is whether those gains are worth the obvious trade-offs of opening a home to strangers.

A cheaper holiday, but not a free one

Home exchange has been around since at least the 1950s, when teachers and academics used it to make summer travel and sabbaticals more affordable. Intervac has been facilitating exchanges since 1953, making it one of the oldest networks still operating in the space.

The model now looks far wider than a handful of university families swapping keys. HomeExchange has more than 250,000 members across 155 countries, while Intervac has 35 national representatives around the world.

Some platforms also sell the idea as a near-free alternative to hotels. GuestPoints systems, used by some home exchange services, let members earn credit when they host and spend it later elsewhere, which can make the exchange feel less like a one-to-one barter and more like a travel network.

Who is driving the boom

The cost-of-living squeeze is doing much of the work. MoneySuperMarket found that 24% of Brits would swap homes for a holiday.

The people already using home exchange tend to describe it in bluntly financial terms. Another family in the BBC interview said swapping homes had saved them £6,000 on holidays.

The same BBC interviewee said she was nervous at first but never had a bad experience. The biggest barrier is often not the arithmetic, but the idea of letting someone else live in the spaces where a family stores clothes, food, toys and personal belongings.

Why the appeal goes beyond saving cash

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Home exchange is not only about price. A house swap can put visitors in a residential street rather than a resort corridor, with a kitchen, laundry machine and local grocery store instead of a minibar and concierge desk.

That changes the pace of a trip. It can make a week abroad feel more like living somewhere than checking in and out of it. For families, it can also reduce some of the hidden friction of travel, especially when children need bedrooms, a garden or space to cook.

The original user base of teachers and academics points to the model’s practical roots. Summer breaks and sabbaticals created long windows of time, and home exchange offered a way to stretch those windows without paying hotel rates. The same logic now appeals to a broader set of travelers who are trying to keep holiday spending under control without giving up time away.

The trade-offs are real

The skepticism around home exchange is justified. Anyone who swaps homes is taking on questions that never arise in a hotel booking: who has access to the property, how valuables are handled, what happens if something breaks and whether each side trusts the other to treat a home with care.

That is why the model suits some households better than others. People comfortable with sharing space, leaving clear instructions and accepting a bit of uncertainty tend to get the most out of it. People who want standardized service, daily housekeeping or zero risk may find that the savings are not enough to offset the stress.

Insurance and security sit at the center of that calculation. Both homes need to be protected, expectations documented and each side realistic about the wear and tear of having strangers sleep in the same rooms.

The scale signals staying power

The community around home exchange has become organized enough to look like a movement rather than a curiosity. HomeExchange Days 2026 ran from 19 to 25 March 2026, with more than 4,800 meetups, 13,500-plus participants and activity in 71 countries.